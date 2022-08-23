CSCS Partners with Budderfly to Provide Franchisees No-Cost Energy Efficiency Upgrades

Budderfly, the premier sustainability partner for businesses with repeatable footprints, today announced a partnership with Centralized Supply Chain Services ("CSCS"), the exclusive supply chain cooperative for the IHOP and Applebee's systems. The new master supplier agreement makes available a customized energy efficiency program for its 3,300+ Member restaurants to upgrade lighting, HVAC, refrigeration, and cooking equipment at no out-of-pocket cost.

Budderfly, the #10 overall and #2 in energy on the 2021 Inc. 5000 America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies list, and CSCS worked together to identify the energy and equipment needs of CSCS Members and their restaurants. CSCS's partnership with Budderfly reflects their confidence in Budderfly's model, technical know-how, and financial strength.

Budderfly will provide new equipment to participating Franchisees that reduces overall energy consumption in each restaurant to guarantee immediate energy savings and carbon footprint reduction. Typically, Franchisees must invest their own money into equipment upgrades, maintenance, and repairs, taking on all the risk to ensure upgrades are successful and yield return on investment. This has made the upfront cost of equipment, facility, and efficiency upgrades daunting and often impossible. CSCS's new program with Budderfly gives participating Franchisees the option to outsource their energy management with no expenditure. Plus, Budderfly is a single-vendor solution that takes care of the upgrade investments, project management, installation, ongoing maintenance, and monitoring.

Upgrades for CSCS Members may include premium LED lighting, HVAC system upgrades and replacements, cloud-connected thermostats that enable automation and remote control, and much more. The new high-efficiency equipment and technology provided by Budderfly will not only save energy, but also improve functionality, aesthetics and comfortability for customers and employees.

The program will leverage Budderfly's advanced technology that measures energy usage directly at points of consumption. Budderfly also monitors equipment to send real-time alerts when issues arise to help minimize unnecessary energy spend and food waste. Plus, the Facility Smart Grid allows Franchisees to get valuable data about their energy consumption, monthly savings, carbon footprint reduction, and other insights—all in one place.

"CSCS understands how costly it is to make equipment upgrades, especially with energy systems as they are the highest price tag," said Catherine Johnson, member engagement manager, Centralized Supply Chain Services. "Partnering with Budderfly gives CSCS a way to help our Members save money with no upfront investment."

"I am excited and humbled to partner with one of America's largest foodservice supply chain co-ops representing thousands of new locations for Budderfly's best-in-class energy efficiency solutions. We're also thrilled to help CSCS Members positively impact the environment through this partnership," said Al Subbloie, Budderfly, CEO.

About Budderfly

Budderfly, the fastest-growing Energy as a Service (EaaS) company in the United States, is the premier sustainability partner for businesses with repeatable footprints, such as restaurant chains, assisted living facilities, retail franchises, and more. Budderfly installs, monitors, and manages a combination of patented technologies, equipment upgrades, and proprietary energy software for its customers at no out-of-pocket cost. Businesses benefit with lower energy bills, a reduced carbon footprint, more reliable operations, and an improved customer and employee experience. Budderfly ranked #2 in energy companies and #10 overall on the 2021 Inc. 5000 America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies list. For more information visit www.budderfly.com or follow us on Twitter @BudderflyEnergy.

About CSCS

Centralized Supply Chain Services, LLC (CSCS) is the exclusive purchasing agent for the Applebee's and IHOP systems. Formed as a purchasing cooperative to leverage the combined buying power of both systems, CSCS currently manages approximately $2 billion in spend on behalf of its member operators. CSCS's primary mission is two-fold. First, to assure that Member operators receive the benefit of continuously available goods and distribution services in adequate quantities at the lowest sustainable delivered prices; and second, to coordinate with Applebee's and IHOP in their ongoing efforts to develop new and innovative products and programs to promote their respective concepts.

