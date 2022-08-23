BAE Systems Enters Production of Network Tactical Common Data Links for the U.S. Navy

The U.S. Navy has awarded BAE Systems a $42.6 million contract for production of seven Network Tactical Common Data Link (NTCDL) systems. NTCDL enables the U.S. Navy to simultaneously transmit and receive real-time intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance data from multiple sources and enables the exchange of command and control information over multiple data links. The systems will be installed on aircraft carriers and the new Constellation class frigates.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220823005144/en/
The U.S. Navy has awarded BAE Systems a $42.6 million contract for production of seven Network Tactical Common Data Link (NTCDL) systems. BAE
"Transitioning from development to production demonstrates the strength of our program performance and the benefit of BAE Systems' technology to the Navy's fleet," said Alan Dewar, director of Integrated Communications Solutions at BAE Systems. "Our NTCDL system provides multiple, simultaneous Common Data Links, which enable greater and faster delivery of tactical communications and information to help our customer maintain its maritime advantage."
The NTCDL system enhances situational awareness and tactical battlefield advantage through a real-time exchange of voice, data, imagery, and full-motion video from a variety of sources: air, surface, subsurface, and man-portable. BAE Systems' solution is a modular, scalable system, designed to increase link capacity and embrace waveform evolution. With NTCDL, warfighters will support multiple, simultaneous, networked operations using currently fielded Common Data Links equipment, as well as next-generation manned and unmanned platforms.
Work on this contract is performed at BAE Systems' facilities in Wayne, New Jersey and Greenlawn, New York, as well as at teammates' sites around the U.S.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220823005144/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.