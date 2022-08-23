BAE Systems Enters Production of Network Tactical Common Data Links for the U.S. Navy

The U.S. Navy has awarded BAE Systems a $42.6 million contract for production of seven Network Tactical Common Data Link (NTCDL) systems. NTCDL enables the U.S. Navy to simultaneously transmit and receive real-time intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance data from multiple sources and enables the exchange of command and control information over multiple data links. The systems will be installed on aircraft carriers and the new Constellation class frigates.

"Transitioning from development to production demonstrates the strength of our program performance and the benefit of BAE Systems' technology to the Navy's fleet," said Alan Dewar, director of Integrated Communications Solutions at BAE Systems. "Our NTCDL system provides multiple, simultaneous Common Data Links, which enable greater and faster delivery of tactical communications and information to help our customer maintain its maritime advantage."

The NTCDL system enhances situational awareness and tactical battlefield advantage through a real-time exchange of voice, data, imagery, and full-motion video from a variety of sources: air, surface, subsurface, and man-portable. BAE Systems' solution is a modular, scalable system, designed to increase link capacity and embrace waveform evolution. With NTCDL, warfighters will support multiple, simultaneous, networked operations using currently fielded Common Data Links equipment, as well as next-generation manned and unmanned platforms.

Work on this contract is performed at BAE Systems' facilities in Wayne, New Jersey and Greenlawn, New York, as well as at teammates' sites around the U.S.

