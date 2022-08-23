Birla Carbon Selects Aspen Technology to Unlock Business Value by Capitalizing on Industrial Data Across Enterprise

AspenTech Solutions Enable Birla Carbon to Better Achieve Safety, Efficiency and Sustainability Goals
Aspen Technology, Inc. AZPN, a global leader in industrial software, today announced that Birla Carbon, a leading sustainable manufacturer and supplier of carbon black additives, is scaling its deployment of AspenTech's software across nine sites globally. Birla Carbon operations extend across 12 countries, on five continents, with 16 manufacturing facilities, for a combined annual production capability of over two million tons. By capitalizing on industrial data with AspenTech's AIoT solutions, the company can accelerate enterprise visibility via an integrated approach to manage Industrial AI applications and further reduce complexity, lower total cost of ownership, and empower employees by providing access to the right technology tool for optimal productivity.
Santosh Panday, AGM – Manufacturing IT, Digital & OT, Birla Carbon, said: "As an existing user of AspenTech's AI solutions, Birla Carbon has decided to scale and achieve greater enterprise visibility across nine manufacturing sites with additional solutions, including Aspen InfoPlus.21® and aspenONE® Process Explorer™. This mission-critical integrated approach is in line with the company's vision to balance process, product, and people. With a more extensive rollout of the necessary work tools planned, Birla Carbon's employees are now in a better position to achieve safety, efficiency, and sustainability goals."
Lawrence Ng, Vice President of Sales, Asia Pacific & Japan, Aspen Technology, added: "AspenTech is pleased to partner with Birla Carbon on its digitalization journey. Birla Carbon plans to achieve enterprise-wide visibility by scaling the utilization of our solutions. Adopting the right technology positions companies to be resilient, productive, and agile leaders of their industries tomorrow. This is made possible by increased profitability and greater sustainability in operations."
Supporting Resources
About Birla Carbon
Birla Carbon is the world's leading sustainable manufacturer and supplier of carbon black additives. Our global presence ensures that our carbon black is of the highest quality worldwide, delivering a consistent product wherever our customers are. Whether an established formulation or a custom solution, Birla Carbon is the right partner with the right product for superior performance in any application for tires, specialty blacks and mechanical rubber goods. Visit https://www.birlacarbon.com/ to find out more.
About Aspen Technology
Aspen Technology, Inc. AZPN is a global software leader helping industries at the forefront of the world's dual challenge meet the increasing demand for resources from a rapidly growing population in a profitable and sustainable manner. AspenTech solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation and maintenance lifecycle. Through our unique combination of deep domain expertise and innovation, customers in capital-intensive industries can run their assets safer, greener, longer and faster to improve their operational excellence. To learn more, visit AspenTech.com.
© 2022 Aspen Technology, Inc. AspenTech, aspenONE, the Aspen leaf logo, Aspen, Aspen AIoT Hub Aspen InfoPlus.21 and aspenONE Process Explorer are trademarks of Aspen Technology, Inc. All rights reserved.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220823005058/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.