Cadence and ScionHealth Partner to Offer Remote Care Management to Patients Managing Chronic Conditions

Strategic partnership will implement remote patient monitoring and intervention solution across 12 U.S. states
Cadence today announced a partnership with ScionHealth to implement a remote care management and responsive virtual care program across ScionHealth's national footprint, enhancing clinical care for thousands of patients managing chronic conditions. Cadence delivers personalized care and intervention-as-needed from home by collecting, analyzing, and responding to patients' vitals daily.
The ScionHealth Cadence partnership will initially be rolled out to support ambulatory patients across ScionHealth's 18 community hospital campuses in 12 U.S. states, with additional work planned in the future to support ScionHealth's specialty hospitals and long-term acute patient populations. It will first support managing hypertension, heart failure, diabetes, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.
"At ScionHealth, we are committed to advancing innovative healthcare solutions in order to serve patients where and when they need care," said Rob Jay, Chief Executive Officer at ScionHealth. "Our partnership with Cadence will allow us to seamlessly extend care from our community-based hospitals and our long-term acute care hospitals to patients at home, both expanding access and improving the quality of care for patients managing chronic conditions."
"Our partnership with Cadence offers consistent, proactive monitoring outside of the clinic, enabling early interventions if and when necessary to improve a patient's overall health and wellbeing," said Dr. Dean French, Chief Medical Officer at ScionHealth. "We believe that remote patient monitoring and responsive virtual care will become the standard of care for treating chronic conditions and we are excited to be a first mover in bringing these capabilities to our communities."
With Cadence's digital infrastructure, ScionHealth's remote care platform will be able to support an increasing number of conditions, acuities, and devices over time.
"We are proud to partner with ScionHealth – a progressive, forward-thinking healthcare system – to define a new standard for the delivery of care over the next decade," said Chris Altchek, Chief Executive Officer and Founder, Cadence. "Cadence's dedicated clinical care team and technology will extend the care of ScionHealth's clinicians, providing more responsive, personalized care to every patient."
For more information visit www.cadence.care.
About Cadence
Cadence is a health technology company helping the nation's most patient-centric health systems deliver more consistent, proactive healthcare every day. Cadence's remote patient intervention solution couples powerful new technology with clinical excellence, providing its patients a precise and personal level of care all outside of the four walls of the hospital. More information about the company can be found at www.cadence.care.
About ScionHealth
ScionHealth strives to provide quality-driven, patient-centered acute and post-acute hospital solutions. The health system is focused on driving innovation, serving its communities, and investing in people and technology to deliver compassionate patient care and excellent health outcomes. Based in Louisville, ScionHealth operates 79 hospital campuses in 25 states – 61 long-term acute care hospitals and 18 community hospital campuses and associated health systems. For more information, please visit www.scionhealth.com.
