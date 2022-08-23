Organización Radial Olímpica Selects Triton Digital to Optimize Audio Streaming

Triton's Unparalleled Portfolio of Audio Streaming Technologies Enable a Better Content Experience, Robust Audience Measurement, and Improved Inventory Monetization

Triton Digital® the global technology and services leader to the digital audio and podcast industry, today announced Organización Radial Olímpica has selected Triton Digital's suite of audio streaming solutions to deliver high-quality streaming, a better understanding of audiences, and improved monetization of audio inventory.

"Our mission is to bring entertainment, information, and joy to Colombians around the world," said Rafael Páez Rodríguez, National Production Manager, Organización Radial Olímpica. "Triton Digital's audio streaming technologies enable us to deliver a top-quality streaming service while gaining a better understanding of our audience to guide programming decisions and improved inventory monetization. With Triton Digital, we are able to seamlessly provide audiences with the content they seek and help our clients optimize their audio campaigns."

Organización Radial Olímpica will leverage Triton Digital's audio streaming solutions to better generate content of interest to its audience, delivering an optimal listening experience across all platforms and devices, and creating bonds of loyalty with listeners. The Colombian radio broadcaster will use Triton Digital's Content Delivery Network (CDN) to deliver the highest quality stream in the industry, providing a more stable connection for listeners. In addition, Organización Radial Olímpica will use Triton Digital's Streaming Metrics for online audio consumption analytics, its ad platform Tap Live, purpose-built for broadcast radio to streamline ad operations and increase monetization, and its Supply Side Platform (SSP) to manage programmatic advertising for an enhanced advertiser buying experience.

"As one of the top radio providers in Colombia, Organización Radial Olímpica needed an innovative solution that could keep pace with its audiences' evolving needs," said Oscar Sermeno, Vice President of Market Strategy, Americas. "At Triton Digital, we are proud to offer flexible and compatible audio streaming technologies that solve for the unique challenges of today and continue to evolve to support the audio streaming strategies of tomorrow."

About Triton Digital

Triton Digital® is the global technology and services leader to the digital audio and podcast industry. Operating in more than 80 countries, Triton provides innovative technology that enables broadcasters, podcasters, and online music services to build their audience, maximize their revenue, and streamline their day-to-day operations. In addition, Triton powers the global online audio industry with Webcast Metrics®, the leading online audio measurement service and Podcast Metrics, one of the first IAB certified podcast measurement services in the industry. With unparalleled integrity, excellence, teamwork, and accountability, Triton remains committed to connecting audio, audience, and advertisers to continuously fuel the growth of the global online industry. For more information, visit www.TritonDigital.com.

About Organización Radial Olímpica

Organización Radial Olímpica is a Colombian company that reaffirms and highlights the country's culture through radio as an analog and digital channel of communication. Through our 34 stations in the main capitals of the country, we bring entertainment, information, and joy to Colombians around the world. We are leaders in musical audiences with Olímpica Stereo, Radio Tiempo, Mix 103.9, La Reina and Emisora ​​Atlántico, and these audiences are certified by ECAR and EGM in the main media surveys. Radio in Colombia is one of the most important mediums and due to its reach and frequency of listening, audiences prefer us and that is why we are allies of commercial brands of consumer products, goods, and services. At Organización Radial Olímpica our commitment is to remain at the forefront, generating content of interest to all audiences, creating bonds of loyalty with listeners, and delivering the best service through all platforms and devices.

