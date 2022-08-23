Aera Technology Named to Constellation ShortList™ for AI-Driven Cognitive Applications

Recognized for the Third Consecutive Year, Decision Intelligence Innovator Continues Driving Business Agility Through Digitized Decision Making

Aera Technology, the Decision Intelligence Company, today announced it was named to the Constellation ShortList™ for AI-Driven Cognitive Applications. For the third consecutive year, Aera has joined Constellation Research's list of technology vendors and service providers delivering critical transformation initiative requirements for early adopters and fast-follower organizations.

Aera is solving one of the most challenging issues for global enterprises — the need to accelerate decision making to respond to an ever-changing environment. Through the Aera Decision Cloud™, companies can access the technology and capabilities to digitize, augment, and automate decisions, achieving complex decision-making at scale.

"We are proud to be recognized by Constellation Research, once again, as an innovative vendor that matters," says Fred Laluyaux, CEO, Aera Technology. "At Aera, we are transforming the future of work through Decision Intelligence — enabling companies to optimize decision making to respond to change, seize new opportunities, achieve breakthrough efficiencies, and reduce environmental impact."

"Organizations must reconsider how they balance business models, work/life priorities, and new market conditions during the uncertain climate of the Great Refactoring," said R "Ray" Wang, chairman and founder at Constellation Research. "Constellation's ShortLists reflect the top vendors that matter most to our network of buy-side clients. We publish ShortLists to expedite the decision-making process for leaders making critical vendor selections, so they can find the right partners to enable their business success."

Constellation Research advises leaders on leveraging disruptive technologies to achieve business model transformation and streamline business processes. Products and services named to the Constellation ShortList meet the threshold criteria for this category as determined through client inquiries, partner conversations, customer references, vendor selection projects, market share, and internal research. The portfolio is updated at least once per year as the analyst team deems necessary based on market conditions.

For more information about Aera Technology, visit www.aeratechnology.com.

Aera Technology

Aera Technology is the Decision Intelligence company that makes business agility happen. The company's innovative cloud platform integrates with existing systems to make and execute business decisions in real time. In the era of digital acceleration, Aera helps enterprises around the world transform how they respond to the ever-changing environment. For more information, visit www.aeratechnology.com.

Disclaimer: Constellation Research does not endorse any solution or service named in its research.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220817005698/en/