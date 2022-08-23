Antenna Group Names Christa Segalini Chief Client Officer

Segalini will move into a role leading client services, relationships and growth across agency verticals
Antenna Group, an integrated marketing, public relations and strategic communications firm specializing in real estate, proptech, cleantech, mobility and health, has named Christa Segalini as its first Chief Client Officer.
Christa Segalini, Chief Client Officer, Antenna Group (Photo: Business Wire)
In this newly created role, Segalini will develop and implement strategic initiatives for client service, programs, relationships, and retention. She will continue to serve as an executive partner for the agency's real estate practice, while expanding her leadership to oversee client service initiatives across all Antenna ecosystems.
"Christa has been at my side for more than a decade as a trusted advisor, confidant and leadership colleague," said CEO Keith Zakheim. "Real growth entails both winning new business and retention of existing business and Christa is a master of both. The demand for Christa's unique skill set has grown commensurate with the evolution of Antenna into a globally recognized, integrated marketing and communications agency. Her new role as CCO will enable Christa to expand her agency footprint and leadership profile "
Segalini has spent over 15 years advancing the real estate industry through marketing innovation. During this time, she more than tripled the size of Antenna's real estate practice, launched the industry's first dedicated "proptech" PR and marketing practice, and played a critical role in managing Antenna's rebrand in 2019. She was named to Ragan's Top Women in Communications list in 2021, ROI-NJ's Women of Influence List in 2022 and 2021, and Bisnow's New York Power Women list in 2018.
"Great client experience starts with an exceptional team that is just as passionate as our clients are about making a positive impact," stated Segalini. "Antenna professionals self-select to be part of an agency that lives and breathes the industries we serve. I'm thrilled to work alongside my colleagues to deliver the partnership, strategy and creativity our clients require from us to advance their missions."
Segalini's promotion comes on the heels of Antenna appointing Eric Schoenberg as the agency's first Chief Operating Officer and Jake Rozmaryn as the first Chief Growth Officer. These appointments will allow Antenna to continue prioritizing client service as the agency scales to provide solutions to innovative, consequential and mission-driven companies worldwide.
About Antenna Group
Antenna Group is an integrated marketing, public relations, public affairs and digital agency that partners with some of the world's most exciting and disruptive companies across cleantech, mobility, real estate, healthcare, and emerging B2B tech sectors. Driven by a passionate and entrepreneurial culture, we build compelling brands and achieve growth objectives with precision and creativity. To learn more, please visit https://www.antennagroup.com/.
