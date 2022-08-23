Assent Exceeds 1,000 Team Members as Company Continues its Unique Rapid Growth

Supply chain sustainability technology leader expanded its team by 25% since January 1, 2022, making it one of the fastest growing, privately held software companies in North America

Assent Inc. (Assent), a leader in supply chain sustainability management, celebrated its 1,000-team member milestone today. The company is successfully meeting its double-digit growth goals for 2022. Plans include continued hiring within its five physical offices and expanding remote teams to meet the growing demands of Assent's complex manufacturing customers.

Assent is in a unique position of robust growth as pressure is increasing from within the global industrial and supply chain community, regulatory and governmental bodies, investors and other stakeholders. Complex manufacturers are rapidly adopting software and solutions to address supply chain sustainability, ESG and compliance management and reporting.

"With less than six years since our first institutional investment, Assent is on an incredibly rare rapid rise as we demonstrate impressive resilience in the face of a disrupted SaaS industry. This important milestone enables us to further drive our mission to deliver the most comprehensive supply chain sustainability solution to manufacturers," said Andrew Waitman, CEO and co-Founder of Assent. "In a world where ESG is more important than ever, we will continue to scale and contribute solutions to manufacturers helping bring responsibly built products to the world."

The company is attracting and retaining remarkable talent, while recognizing and rewarding existing team members through expanding career opportunities and a collaborative company culture. This year, nearly 20% of Assent team members have experienced growth opportunities within the company to enrich their careers. From solutions development to team collaboration, Assent's focus on sustainability is a significant motivator driving team member loyalty and engagement. The company recently achieved Certified B Corporation™ status, joining an elite group of global sustainability leaders certified by nonprofit B Lab™ for meeting stringent requirements for balancing stakeholder interests with social and environmental performance and transparency.

In January 2022, Assent attained unicorn status, valued well over a billion dollars.

"At Assent, we have fostered an environment for exceptional people to collaborate and thrive. To achieve something greater than they or a small niche company could achieve on its own. Our agile approach has enabled our company to evolve with the market so that we are creating solutions with a purpose, expanding career opportunities within a culture that is flexible and connected," said Keira Torkko, chief people officer, Assent. "As our team continues to grow, we will always be curious, lead with expertise and innovation and assist companies in becoming more deeply sustainable."

