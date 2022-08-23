Digital Matrix Systems Celebrates Its 40th Anniversary

Risk management solution provider has innovative history

Digital Matrix Systems, Inc. (DMS), a leading risk management solution provider, announced its 40th anniversary as a provider of data-driven solutions to leading financial institutions and insurance companies.

Since its inception in 1982 by founder and CEO David McGough, DMS has evolved from providing access to data to helping leading companies access the power of that data through advanced analytics. In the company's formative years, the credit industry started a shift to automated credit reporting. DMS was recognized as the first vendor to provide access to all five credit bureaus from a common desktop platform. Another early innovation was leading the shift from terminal-based credit bureau access to PC-based access.

Over the past 40 years, Digital Matrix Systems has introduced numerous solutions that help companies manage risk and improve the efficiency of their operations. The DMS solution suite provides broad support of critical business activities, including loan origination, risk management, marketing, fraud mitigation, collections, and consumer dispute resolution. The company works collaboratively with its clients and is currently honored to support a client roster of over 500 companies.

In recent years, company highlights include a corporate headquarters move to Plano, TX, the release of the next generation of DMS Summary Attributes®, the launch of DMS TestLab®, and enhancements to the CreditBrowser® platform. Aaron Trentacosta, who previously served as VP of Operations, was named Executive Vice President in June.

"I'm proud of what our team has accomplished and DMS' continued innovation on behalf of our clients," said David McGough, President and CEO for Digital Matrix Systems. "I want to thank our clients for the trust that they place in us and our employees for their commitment and dedication to delivering exceptional quality to our clients each and every day."

About Digital Matrix Systems, Inc.

Founded in 1982, DMS is an international risk management solution provider that helps clients leverage the power of data to make better-informed business decisions. Through an integrated product suite, DMS delivers secure access to consumer and commercial credit bureaus, as well as specialty data providers. As a reliable partner, DMS helps leading companies predict and manage risk in a variety of industries, including financial services, insurance, and brokerage services. The company provides data warehousing, advanced analytics, scoring models, and comprehensive consulting services, delivering strategic solutions tailored to each client's business goals. For more information, visit www.dms.net.

