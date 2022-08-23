MyUS.com Celebrates 25th Anniversary

MyUS is proud to announce our 25th anniversary. We'll be conducting a month-long celebration with our customers and employees
MyUS.com, an award-winning leader in international package forwarding and shipping, is celebrating its 25th anniversary of serving the needs of its customers on a global basis. MyUS.com's commitment to best-in-class customer service, its TruePrice™ pricing model — pricing shipments by weight only* — and the MyUS.com team's innovation allow the company to offer the best shipping and shopping solutions it offers to its global customers.
How It Began
The company started in 1997 in a small 700-square-foot office in Sarasota, Florida. What started as an operation of fewer than 20 employees, now boasts a 50,000 square-foot warehouse and an operation of over 400 employees. Due to increased demand from customers in recent years, MyUS.com has expanded its service offering to include MyUS Shopping — allowing customers to shop US products with ease — and PackageHopper by MyUS which is aimed at connecting its US-based customers to family members and friends, globally.
"MyUS.com has been in the global shipping market for over 25 years," CEO Ramesh Bulusu added. "We look forward to continuing to use our industry best practices to provide what our customers want and need for the next quarter century."
Evolution of MyUS
In the last decade alone, MyUS.com has twice received the Presidential "E" Award for Exporters from the U.S. Department of Commerce and contributed over $200,000 to global charities such as the Cheetah Conservation Fund and Charity: Water, showing their commitment to excellence within their business and the international community.
"As an international organization, the well-being of the communities that we serve is vitally important to us, and we find that our members often rise to the occasion to help MyUS.com achieve our philanthropic goals each year," Vice President of Product & Marketing Nabetsi Torres added. "We look forward to contributing an additional $15,000 to various charities and organizations in 2022."
About MyUS.com
MyUS.com is an international shipping and shopping organization that enables individuals and businesses to ship products to over 220 countries, worldwide. Click below to learn more about MyUS.com's suite of unparalleled shopping and shipping services, including MyUS Shopping and PackageHopper by MyUS.
