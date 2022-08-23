Partisia Blockchain Foundation Appoints Former Cardano Foundation General Secretary to Chart and Oversee Growth and Operations

Hinrich Pfeifer will serve as Chief Operating Officer of the Partisia Blockchain Foundation.

Hinrich spent two years building and leading the Cardano Foundation after spending 16 years in the finance industry at UBS.

With a track record of building and leading global teams and executing growth and adoption strategies for Cardano Foundation and UBS, Hinrich is poised to scale up Partisia Blockchain as a premier layer 1 and layer 2 blockchain.

Partisia Blockchain Foundation, an independent non-profit foundation with the sole purpose of supporting Partisia Blockchain, the world's most advanced internet-privacy infrastructure, announces the appointment of Hinrich Pfeifer to the position of Chief Operations Officer. Hinrich will work alongside co-founders, Kurt Nielsen, Peter Frandsen and Brian Gallagher, to scale the foundation and support the blockchain expansion and on-chain solutions to real-world problems, such as self-sovereign digital identity, trade finance gaps, humanitarian monetary aid, or fight against cybercrime or counterfeiting.

Hinrich Pfeifer, Chief Operating Officer of the Partisia Blockchain Foundation (Photo: Business Wire)

Hinrich joins the Partisia Blockchain Foundation, bringing his vast experience as General Secretary of the Cardano Foundation and custodian of the world's fastest-growing top 10 blockchains. During his tenure, he built and led the global team of the foundation, oversaw the development of the protocol, and drove the adoption of the blockchain.

In the newly-created role as Chief Operating Officer at Partisia Blockchain Foundation, Hinrich, based in Zug, Switzerland, will oversee Partisia Blockchain's operations and long-term vision and strategy. He will be responsible for ensuring that the foundation's operations are run smoothly, built for continued growth, deliver best-in-class developer and user support and ensure strict adherence to Switzerland's financial regulations.

Partisia Blockchain Foundation President, Kurt Nielsen, said, "Hinrich is a rare talent who possesses almost two decades of deep knowledge in both fintech and high growth digital asset environments. His wide range of experience at UBS, coupled with building the Cardano Foundation during a hyper-growth phase, in particular, will be invaluable as we chart our path to becoming a top 5 layer 1 and layer 2 blockchain."

Hinrich Pfeifer, Chief Operations Officer, commented, "Partisia Blockchain's unique component of multi-party computation brings the critical but missing element of privacy to blockchain. Working in the banking and blockchain industry for more than a decade, I have seen the power of the technology and how it will revolutionize the financial industry. I am committed to making the Partisia Blockchain Foundation a strong, resilient and globally diverse team to deliver the promises that multi-party computation offers to both the financial sector, and to all industries."

Hinrich is the latest of a number of senior hires for Partisia Blockchain, which has doubled its headcount over the past 12 months. Since April 2022, the company has announced Iulia Mihailescu, as Chief Marketing Officer, Jennifer de Broglie as Director of Thought Leadership, and now, Hinrich Pfeifer, following his achievements at the Cardano Foundation and UBS, to spearhead its rapid expansion.

About Partisia Blockchain Foundation

Partisia Blockchain (https://www.partisiablockchain.com/) is revolutionizing the internet by building a Web 3.0 public blockchain built for trust, transparency, privacy, and speed of light finalization. The cutting-edge solution to decentralization, confidentiality and privacy challenges, Partisia Blockchain represents the first successful complete integration of blockchain technology with Secure Multi-Party Computation (MPC) delivering the advantages of decentralized technologies while still guaranteeing data privacy and security. The team counts a number of well-known industry luminaries among its ranks, including world-leading cryptographers such as Ivan Damgard (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ivan_Damg%C3%A5rd) and Jesper Buus Nielsen, developers, and entrepreneurs. The Partisia Blockchain community is truly decentralized, made up of developers, researchers, node operators, and token holders from around the globe. Join us in building a more fair and transparent future, visit https://partisiablockchain.com/

