Sound Point Capital Names New Chief Compliance Officer

Sound Point Capital Management ("Sound Point"), a leading credit-focused investment manager with more than $30 billion in assets, is pleased to announce that it has hired Andrea Sayago as its new Chief Compliance Officer and Associate General Counsel.

Ms. Sayago joins Sound Point from Cowen Investment Management, where she worked for the past 17 years, and, since 2011, served in the role of Chief Compliance Officer. At Cowen, she managed and administered a compliance program covering a broad range of public market and private investment strategies across six affiliated registered investment advisors.

In her new role, she will lead Sound Point's compliance team in its ongoing efforts to ensure that the firm maintains its robust compliance culture supported by best-in-class systems and procedures.

"I'm thrilled to have joined Sound Point and its growing constellation of funds and strategies," Sayago commented. "The firm's growth trajectory and the impressive caliber of its 160 employees made it too compelling of an opportunity to pass up."

"Andrea brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to our organization," said Stephen Ketchum, Sound Point's Founder and Managing Partner. "We look forward to her contributions in this crucial area as she will play a key role in taking us to the next level."

"Andrea's technical knowledge and the breadth of her compliance experience will fit nicely into our larger program and her arrival is another significant win for us," stated Wendy Ruberti, Sound Point's General Counsel.

Ms. Sayago earned her bachelor's degree from University of Vermont and her J.D. from New York Law School. She began her career at the law firm of Debevoise & Plimpton.

About Sound Point Capital Management, LP

Sound Point is an alternative asset management firm founded in 2008 with particular expertise in credit strategies. Based in New York, with offices in London, the firm manages money on behalf of institutional investors including top-tier pensions, foundations, insurance companies, wealth management firms and family offices. Sound Point's strategies span the spectrum of liquid and illiquid credit alternatives and include funds and managed accounts focused on leveraged loans, special situations, distressed debt, structured credit, direct lending and commercial real estate. Sound Point currently manages approximately $32 billion of assets. Five principals of Stone Point Capital LLC, as well as Dyal Capital Partners, a division of Blue Owl Capital Inc. OWL, are strategic investors in our business. For more information, please visit Sound Point's website at www.soundpointcap.com.

