National Loan Exchange to Present at Debt Connection Symposium & Expo

National Loan Exchange, Inc. ("NLEX"), a division of Heritage Global Inc. HGBL and a leading loan sale advisor of charged off and nonperforming asset portfolios, announced today that David Ludwig, President, will participate in a panel discussion, "Battle of the Brokers" at the Debt Connection Symposium & Expo ("DCS 2022") on Thursday, September 8 at 11:15am PT. The discussion topics will include historical perspectives on debt purchasing, importance of relationships, technological innovation, and company culture.

David Ludwig is a member of the board of directors of Heritage Global Inc. ("HG") and serves as the president of HG's Financial Assets division, which is comprised of the Company's National Loan Exchange ("NLEX") and Heritage Global Capital ("HGC") subsidiaries. With more than 35 years of experience in the financial field, Mr. Ludwig is considered one of the pioneers in the debt sales industry and has been a featured speaker at many industry conferences. He has also been quoted in numerous publications including the New York Times, LA Times, Collections and Credit Risk, and Collector Magazine. Since introducing NLEX to financial institutions in the early 1990s, Mr. Ludwig has supervised the sale of over 5,000 portfolios with face value in excess of $150 billion.

About National Loan Exchange, Inc.

National Loan Exchange, Inc. ("NLEX") is a subsidiary of Heritage Global Inc. HGBL. NLEX operates under the Financial Assets business unit and is a leading Sale Advisor for creditors to monetize financial assets ranging from performing to defaulted accounts through its loan sale process in the United States and Canada. NLEX has closed more than 5,000 sales representing over $150 Billion in transactions for national, state, and regional portfolios on behalf of many of the world's top financial institutions.

About Heritage Global Inc.

Heritage Global Inc. ("HG") values and monetizes industrial & financial assets by providing acquisition, disposition, valuation, and lending services for surplus and distressed assets. This aids in facilitating the circular economy by diverting useful industrial assets from landfills and operating an ethical supply chain by overseeing post-sale account activity of financial assets. Specialties consist of acting as an adviser, in addition to acquiring or brokering turnkey manufacturing facilities, surplus industrial machinery and equipment, industrial inventories, real estate, account receivable portfolios, and intellectual property through its two business units: Industrial Assets and Financial Assets.

