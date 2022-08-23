Oak Healthcare Staffing Announces Corporate Rebrand and Dynamic Approach to Filling Urgent Healthcare Workforce Gaps in Acute and Long-Term Care

Elite365 will address the critical nurse shortage with an elevated approach to staffing

Oak Healthcare Staffing today announced a new brand identity, Elite365 - Healthcare Workforce Solutions, which reflects its recent acquisition of Cunningham Elite Staffing and the combined company's mission to bring together decades of healthcare experience and an unparalleled approach to care. Elite365 will holistically support its current and future healthcare organization clients, through one brand, by rapidly filling critical talent gaps with experienced, motivated nurses and specialists who love their work and care deeply about patient care. As part of the rebrand, Oak Healthcare Staffing will remain the holding company and position the organization for future growth and expansion.

With Joint Commission accreditation and recruiting teams that have placed thousands of professionals across the healthcare industry, Elite365 is improving the total experience for talent and transforming outcomes by providing healthcare workforce solutions that include:

Travel nurse staffing

Temp nurse staffing

International nurse staffing

Long-term care staffing

Rapid response staffing

"Elite365 was born out of the combined power of Cunningham Elite Staffing and Oak Healthcare Staffing with the goal of providing highly skilled nursing solutions for acute care in hospitals and in long-term care facilities," says Elite365 CEO Tracy Clark.

McKinsey predicts a dire nursing shortage - up to a 20% talent gap - by 2025, coupled with the fact that there are not enough nurses graduating to fill open positions over the next 10 years. Elite365 helps position hospital systems and medical facilities to overcome shortages with both contract and shift workers for urgent gap coverage, temporary support or long-term placement.

"Our value is twofold," says Clark. "Not only do we help healthcare organizations weather nursing shortages and the budget challenges that go along with that, we also ensure nurses get the care, respect, flexibility, and financial rewards they deserve as skilled medical professionals.

I'm excited about the future of Elite365 and partnering with some of today's largest hospital systems to bridge the nursing gap."

Elite365 champions success by matching each nurse with a Clinical Nurse Advocate. These advocates provide workplace support and mentorship by coaching nurses through challenges and answering on-the-job questions. They also support clients by ensuring the nurses who are placed are clinically suited and well-skilled for the job—leading to greater communication, job satisfaction, and improved patient care.

In addition to placing domestic nurses, Elite365 has unprecedented access to highly qualified, talented international nurses who desire to live and work in the United States. These nurses can hit the ground running on day one and augment the healthcare workforce through temp-to-perm placement.

About Elite365

Elite365 is a healthcare staffing firm with a new vision for care. We're elevating every aspect of healthcare staffing to give hardworking medical professionals brighter, better career destinations and provide hospital systems and healthcare facilities with the skilled specialists needed to cover urgent workforce gaps and optimize long-term coverage. Backed by Regal Healthcare Capital Partners, we have the national reach and resources to address complex and changing workforce demands. To learn more visit https://elite365.com/.

About Regal Healthcare Capital Partners

Regal Healthcare Capital Partners is a growth equity and buyout firm focused exclusively on healthcare services. Our founders and investors include physicians and other providers who have successfully built healthcare companies. We partner with successful healthcare entrepreneurs that will benefit from the strategic, financial, operational and managerial expertise, as well as the equity capital that our team and core investor group of healthcare professionals can bring to their growing businesses. For more information visit: www.regalhcp.com.

