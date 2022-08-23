Praecipio Consulting to Acquire Coyote Creek to Become One of the Largest North American Atlassian Platinum Solution Partners

Combined expertise and capabilities to fuel growth and drive value for clients and employees

Praecipio Consulting has agreed to acquire Coyote Creek, an Atlassian Platinum Solution Partner focused on helping organizations apply business transformation solutions in large-scale, high-growth environments. The agreement reinforces Praecipio's vision to enable customers to execute on cloud first solutions across the Atlassian platform to drive revenue, empower teams and fuel growth. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Coyote Creek has a 20-year track record of providing exceptional IT and engineering services across the Atlassian platform. The company is highly regarded for its customer-first philosophy and proactive approach to enterprise transformation, including DevOps consulting and IT service management.

Tremendous growth is expected across digital transformation markets, with global DevOps alone anticipated to generate revenue of $30 billion by 2028, at an annual growth rate of over 20%, according to a 2022 report from Global Market Insights. In addition, Research Dive found that this growth was mainly due to the rising need for advanced technologies to optimize business operations.

"We live in a world where change is constant and where technology is tightly woven into every element of business. To make the pivots necessary to achieve economic resilience, organizations need to find innovative, low-cost ways to connect their process, people, and technology," said Praecipio Chief Executive Officer Michael Rapp. "Bringing our two organizations together accelerates our ability to meet customers where they are, leverage the Atlassian Platform to serve them end-to-end, and help them to reimagine their way of working."

Coyote Creek will join Praecipio to become one of the largest North American Atlassian Platinum Solution Partners. Coyote Creek will be a powerful addition to Praecipio's service suite, building upon its reputation as a cloud-first, enterprise-level strategic advisor that helps organizations connect business and IT to become more responsive and adaptive.

"We are excited to be joining Praecipio to further our shared mission," said Coyote Creek Founder and President Michael Faster. "As individual companies, we are both well respected for our talented teams and customer-first culture. Combined, we will radically expand our capabilities across the entire value chain and fuel massive growth and value to our clients and employees."

The acquisition of Coyote Creek is an integral next step in Praecipio's long-term strategy to deepen its broad, scalable set of capabilities across agile, DevOps, and Enterprise Service Management practices and ecosystem of tools. Previously in 2022, Praecipio acquired 6kites, an award-winning software development and Atlassian Solution Partner located in Boulder, Colorado.

Completion of the acquisition is subject to customary closing conditions.

About Praecipio Consulting

Praecipio Consulting is a cloud-first business and technology consulting firm based in Austin, Texas that optimizes businesses and empowers teams by combining the dynamic Atlassian platform and category-leading technologies with their purpose-driven process methodologies. Specializing in strategic Cloud transformations, Agile at Scale, DevOps, IT Service Management (ITSM), and Enterprise Service Management (ESM), Praecipio Consulting serves as an enterprise-level strategic advisor helping organizations around the world execute innovative solutions, drive exceptional customer experiences, and achieve successful business transformations.

