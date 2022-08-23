PPG invests $11 million to double powder coatings capacity in Mexico

PPG PPG today announced that it will invest $11 million to double the production capacity of its powder coatings plant in San Juan del Rio, Mexico. The expansion project is expected to be completed by mid-2023 and will allow the plant to meet the expected future demand for powder coatings in Mexico.
"With this investment, the plant will have new, state-of-the-art manufacturing technology, enhancing production practices and process flow," said Guillermo Peña, PPG director, Industrial Coatings, Mexico. "It will further improve the plant's productivity and benefit our customers with improved service levels and faster response."
The project will involve the installation of new production lines, upgrades to existing equipment and increased application capabilities. The increase in production will also allow PPG to locally manufacture new, innovative powder coatings products that are currently supplied from the U.S., including the following:
- ENVIROCRON® High Transfer Efficiency (HTE) powder coatings for complex, difficult-to-coat surfaces
- Envirocron Extreme Protection Edge powder coatings for improved edge corrosion performance in one coat
- Envirocron HeatSense low-temperature-cure powder coatings for wood-based substrates and metals
- CORAFLON® Platinum powder coating for architectural aluminum extrusions
"This expansion reaffirms PPG's confidence in Mexico and the strategic role of the San Juan del Rio site for the powder coatings business," said Kevin Braun, PPG vice president, global Industrial Coatings. "Powder coating technology is becoming a more functional and profitable option for many customers due to its superior protection, sustainable qualities, and higher transfer efficiency compared to liquid coating technology."
Powder coatings are a sustainable product offering with low VOC emissions, enhanced durability, high transfer efficiency and the ability to be reclaimed or reused during application. They are an important part of the company's commitment to achieve 40% of sales from products and processes that have improved sustainability by 2025.
The expansion plan for PPG's San Juan del Rio powder plant, which meets the key IATF-16949 quality certification, is the latest in a series of actions that underline PPG's commitment to investing in further growth for powder coatings. Earlier in 2022, PPG acquired Arsonsisi's powder coatings manufacturing business, and in 2020, PPG purchased Alpha Coating Technologies, a manufacturer of powder coatings for light industrial applications and heat-sensitive substrates.
PPG: WE PROTECT AND BEAUTIFY THE WORLD®
At PPG PPG, we work every day to develop and deliver the paints, coatings and specialty materials that our customers have trusted for nearly 140 years. Through dedication and creativity, we solve our customers' biggest challenges, collaborating closely to find the right path forward. With headquarters in Pittsburgh, we operate and innovate in more than 75 countries and reported net sales of $16.8 billion in 2021. We serve customers in construction, consumer products, industrial and transportation markets and aftermarkets. To learn more, visit www.ppg.com.
Coraflon, Envirocron, the PPG Logo and We protect and beautify the world are trademarks of PPG Industries Ohio, Inc.
CATEGORY Corporate
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220823005208/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.