Satio and Institut Pasteur de Dakar Form Strategic Partnership on Research, Development, Manufacture, and Distribution of Next Generation Healthcare Technologies

The partnership aims to enable low-cost access to vaccines and diagnostics to advance public health in Africa and beyond.
Satio, Inc., a privately held medical device company developing breakthrough, consumer-driven diagnostic and drug delivery solutions, today announced a strategic partnership agreement with Institut Pasteur de Dakar.
By combining SatioRxTM intradermal patches and Institut Pasteur de Dakar technologies, the partnership aims to accelerate clinical development of and access to vaccine patches for addressing epidemics, as well as diagnostic patches for blood sampling, genetic testing, and pathogen surveillance.
Both entities also collaborate with INTACT, an innovative aseptic packaging company. The collaboration will enable access to immunization by exploring alternatives to vials such as plastic pouches for vaccines, and by replacing traditional needles with SatioRxTM intradermal patches and INTACT aseptic fluid transfer technology. The focus for the three-way collaboration will be for epidemics with pandemic potential.
Namal Nawana, Executive Chairman and Founder of Satio, said, "Satio's technologies are designed to transform the workflows in healthcare for blood draw, diagnostics and drug delivery using our patented patch-based technology. It's an honor to partner with Institut Pasteur on these important initiatives specifically for Africa."
"The global COVID pandemic has further highlighted the need for rapid and broad access to vaccines and, diagnostics in Africa and beyond. Satio's technology has the potential to radically simplify the healthcare workflows and to enable delivery at a significantly lower total cost in healthcare systems globally" said Sharad Joshi, President & Chief Executive Officer of Satio.
Dr. Amadou Alpha Sall, General Administrator of Foundation Institut Pasteur de Dakar, Senegal, said "Access to innovative health technologies for epidemics is critical to ensure an effective response to global threats. This collaboration aims to put Africa at the heart of vaccine innovation."
About Satio, Inc.
Satio, Inc., is a privately held medical device company focused on point-of-care patches with on board diagnostic and therapeutic solutions leveraging low-cost and user-friendly technology. The company is developing three different platforms. The first is a vaccine and drug delivery patch that allows for intradermal delivery. The second is a dry blood spot and whole blood sampling patches that allows for a wide variety of lab-based and genomic testing. The third is consumer-based diagnostic patch.
About Institut Pasteur de Dakar
The Institut Pasteur de Dakar (IPD) is a non-profit public interest foundation located in Senegal with the mission to advance public health in Senegal and Africa by conducting research, providing training and education, sharing scientific knowledge, and advancing vaccine production. Since its founding in 1896, IPD has been at the forefront of the fight against infectious diseases in West Africa. IPD is one of the four WHO prequalified manufacturers for yellow fever vaccine.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220822005655/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.