Introducing Phelps United eCommerce, Omni-Channel Distribution's New Name and Brand

Omni-Channel Distribution, a Phelps United™ division, is proud to announce its new name and brand, Phelps United eCommerce. At a time of growth for both the industry and Phelps United™ LLC, a leading eCommerce accelerator, enablement platform and marketplace agency, Phelps United eCommerce is the first subsidiary to fall under Phelps United™ LLC. The rebrand reinforces Phelps United's mission to further support brands in managing multiple B2B and B2C sales channels through the company's management, marketing, sales and logistics services.

"As more brands struggle with the cost and complexity of the eCommerce marketplaces, our new eCommerce identity fully supports the company's overarching mission to provide brands a turnkey technology platform that eliminates obstacles and enables them to grow across multiple marketplaces and distribution channels," said Larry Weng, CEO, Phelps United. "The rebrand communicates the unified message that we are one company, and clearly defines our services and go-to-market division for current and prospective clients, vendors and employees."

Phelps United experienced significant growth throughout the past years and has continued to offer brands a full portfolio of agency services and a customizable platform that navigates the complex world of Amazon and other eCommerce marketplaces. While the pandemic also spurred industry-wide growth over recent years, Phelps United responded by enhancing its eCommerce management strategies to protect brands against fraudulent activity, help sellers maintain pace within these channels and ensure its partners continue to grow faster than the current market demand.

"This rebranding is a testament to our evolution as a services organization and empowers us to take the complexity out of brand management for businesses and sellers of all sizes," said Adam Shaffer, President, Phelps United. "Knowing that we have doubled the number of brands under management and have continued to maintain a 100 percent retention rate throughout this year, we are excited to now be seen as a singular, unified brand name and, ultimately, be an even more meaningful player in the space."

Phelps United has additional plans to consolidate its other divisions under the company umbrella, along with highlighting its unique capabilities specific to Walmart, eBay and the other non-Amazon marketplaces. In addition to the rebrand, recent developments range from broadening Phelps United's portfolio of products to now include Canada and Mexico to launching a new website for its services. Phelps United also plans to move its headquarters from Orange County to Anaheim, California in the coming months, and will broaden its geographical services later this year to reach the U.K., France, Germany and Spain. For more information, visit Phelps United's new website: ecommerce.phelpsunited.com/

