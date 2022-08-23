Kensington Introduces Audio Solutions to Professional Video Conferencing Ecosystem

The addition of Innovative Pro Audio Headset Switch and On-Ear Headset Delivers an Audio/Video Solution That Enables Users to Maximize their Online Presence and Productivity at Home and in the Office

Kensington®, a worldwide leader of desktop computing and mobility solutions for IT, business, and home office professionals and The Professionals' Choice, today expanded the capabilities of the Kensington Professional Video Conferencing Solution with the introduction of the Universal 3-in-1 Pro Audio Headset Switch (K83300WW) and H1000 USB-C On-Ear Headset (K83450WW).

The addition of the innovative Universal 3-in-1 Pro Audio Headset Switch and H1000 USB-C On-Ear Headset complements Kensington's growing portfolio of webcams, Konnect™ video conferencing software, and lighting and mounting accessories, to provide an integrated experience that enables users to customize and optimize their online presence and increase productivity.

Kensington Universal 3-in-1 Pro Audio Headset Switch

The innovative Kensington Universal 3-in-1 Pro Audio Headset Switch allows professionals to use their favorite wired or wireless headset with up to three different devices, eliminating the need for multiple headsets and creating seamless, smooth audio transitions between devices. The Pro Audio Headset Switch provides users with a convenient way to switch between devices, quickly mute, take calls, join meetings, or simply listen to music, all through the same headset.

Features and benefits of the Pro Audio Headset Switch include:

Universal Compatibility – Enables Bluetooth, USB-C, USB-A, or 3.5mm wired headsets to be used across different devices and operating systems, including laptops, phones, and tablets. The plug & play Pro Audio Headset Switch works with popular videoconferencing applications such as Microsoft Teams, Google Meet, Zoom, and Cisco Webex.

Simple and Precise Audio Switching and Audio Controls – Dedicated buttons enable the user to easily transition between audio sources, with LED lights providing confirmation of the channel and device in use. Precise switching guarantees uninterrupted connections. Easy-to-reach volume controls and a mute button silences microphone signals across all wired and paired devices.

Smart Technology – Easily transitions between audio sources and automatically connects to one wired and two paired (Bluetooth) devices, leveraging premium channel isolation for a professional audio experience. Adaptive Bluetooth 5.0 connection technology automatically remembers previously-connected devices.

USB-Powered – The Pro Audio Headset Switch connects to any open USB-A or USB-C port (5V/0.9A) on a Windows or MacOS computer or docking station to power and enable data transfer of audio.

Kensington H1000 USB-C On-Ear Headset

A component of Kensington's Professional Video Conferencing Solution, the Kensington H1000 USB-C On-Ear Headset delivers premium productivity, comfort, and durability that enables users to Communicate like a Pro. The headset provides an advanced audio experience with a feature set that includes a noise-canceling microphone, LED indicators for "busy" and mute, sidetone for better call engagement, and in-line music controls. The plug & play headset works with popular calling applications, such as Microsoft Teams and Zoom, and is compatible with Windows, macOS, and Chrome OS.

Features and benefits of the USB-C On-Ear Headset include:

All-Day Comfort – Lightweight ergonomic on-ear design provides a comfortable, secure fit featuring an adjustable leatherette headband, comfortable earpads, and a microphone that rotates up to 270 degrees and can be worn on the right or left side.

Advanced Sound Technology – A directional noise-canceling (DNC) microphone suppresses distracting sounds such as keyboard clicks and nearby voices. Sidetone confirms you are being heard and 40mm drivers deliver an advanced audio experience with sound guidance.

In-Line Controls and Indicators – Quick access to the volume, play/pause, mute, and integrated busy light buttons help maximize productivity. LED indicators provide visual confirmation of status, including an integrated busy light on the back of the microphone that keeps others informed of the user's call status to minimize interruptions from colleagues.

Reliable and Flexible – A long 6-foot tangle-free nylon braided USB-C cable provides the dependability of a wired connection and the freedom to stand and stretch during extended calls.

"The adoption of remote and hybrid working policies have created a new normal for businesses, and this can present a challenge for remote workers who need to maintain a professional virtual presence from wherever they are working," explained Rafi Khusro, Director of Global Product Marketing at Kensington. "We are committed to pioneering new, integrated solutions that enable people to See and Be Seen and Hear and Be Heard. The release of the Pro Audio Headset Switch and USB-C headset ushers in a portfolio of great audio solutions that enable people to sound their best regardless of where they work."

The Kensington Universal 3-in-1 Pro Audio Headset Switch (K83300WW) and Kensington H1000 USB-C on-Ear Headset (K83450WW) are backed by two-year limited warranties and are available now through the Kensington Store and its partner sites.

About Kensington

Kensington is a leading provider of desktop and mobile device accessories, trusted by IT, educators, business, and home office professionals around the world for more than 40 years. Kensington strives to anticipate the needs and challenges of the ever-evolving workplace and craft professional-tier, award-winning solutions for organizations committed to providing peak professionals the tools they need to thrive. The company prides itself as The Professionals' Choice, and on its core values surrounding design, quality, and support.

In office and mobile environments, Kensington's extensive portfolio of award-winning products provides trusted security, desktop productivity innovations, professional video conferencing, and ergonomic well-being.

Headquartered in Burlingame, California, Kensington is the inventor and a worldwide leader in laptop security locks. Kensington is a division of ACCO Brands, the Home of Great Brands Built by Great People, which designs, manufactures and markets consumer and end-user products that help people work, learn, play and thrive. In addition to Kensington, ACCO Brands' widely recognized brands include AT-A-GLANCE®, Five Star®, Leitz®, Mead®, PowerA®, Swingline®, Tilibra and many others. More information about ACCO Brands Corporation ACCO can be found at www.accobrands.com.

Kensington is a registered trademark of ACCO Brands. Kensington The Professionals' Choice and Kensington Konnect are trademarks of ACCO Brands. All other registered and unregistered trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

© 2022 Kensington Computer Products Group, a division of ACCO Brands. All rights reserved.

