VPLS, an Evocative Company, Fortifies Management Team to Empower Enterprise Digital Infrastructure Growth

VPLS, an Evocative company and a global provider of Internet infrastructure, data center, and managed services, announces today that it has expanded its leadership team, setting its sights on enabling enterprises with access to a full suite of digital transformation solutions including colocation, network, bare metal, cloud and managed services.

VPLS added three core members to its management team including Mark Hassman, Vice President of Systems; Renée Lawrence, Vice President, Global Marketing; and Steve Rubin, Vice President of Network Engineering. Mark, Renée, and Steve bring complementary digital infrastructure experience to the company, fortifying operations, product and service capabilities, marketing, and customer experience for VPLS's global roster of customers.

"VPLS has experienced tremendous growth in these past few years," comments Arman Khalili, CEO of VPLS. "In 2019, Evocative acquired VPLS and its full suite of enterprise-class solutions including Internet, multi-cloud and hybrid cloud solutions, and managed services, followed by the acquisition of facilities in Dallas and in Silicon Valley. As we bring together additional team members with proven track records of successfully integrating and innovating enhanced infrastructure solutions for the enterprise, our organization is well positioned to empower future generations of digital solutions."

Mark Hassman brings more than 25 years of Internet technology experience to his role as Vice President, Systems at VPLS. Commenting on his new role, Hassman states, "I'm pleased to bring the cumulation of my experience in systems architecture, automation, and infrastructure services to VPLS. Our colocation solutions, combined with our broad data center footprint, global network backbone, capabilities for private, public, and hybrid cloud, and managed services offer companies exceptional options for their evolving digital infrastructure requirements."

Renée Lawrence is a corporate communications and brand strategist joining the team as Vice President, Global Marketing. She brings to this role extensive experience in product and solutions marketing, product management, partner program development, digital marketing, and competitive insights and analytics. Lawrence remarks, "I am very happy to be joining the team at VPLS. It's an exciting time for our organization and I'm looking forward to bringing our brand and our product and services portfolio into this next phase of our growth."

Steve Rubin's more than 30 years of experience in the digital infrastructure industry brings core backbone engineering, data center connectivity, hardware, software, and cloud interconnection expertise to his role as Vice President of Network Engineering. Remarking on his new role, Rubin said, "I am thrilled to be fortifying the VPLS network infrastructure as we focus on scale and security. Our clients are confronted with challenging network and security decisions and it's an honor to be a trusted partner, advisor and resource."

VPLS, an Evocative company, is a global leader in enterprise-class data center, bare metal, network, cloud, and managed services solutions that enable exceptional digital experiences. VPLS's global footprint includes 18 data centers supporting over 68,000 servers across strategically located metros in North America, Europe, and Asia regions. Through a series of acquisitions including VPLS, assets from Carrier-1 Data Centers, Wave Broadband, and more, the company continues to expand its presence to power enterprise workloads at the edge. VPLS is dedicated to helping to drive digital businesses forward, both now and in the decades to come. VPLS is a brand under its parent company, EVODC LLC.

