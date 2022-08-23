Armada ETF Advisors Announces Phil Bak as CEO

Armada ETF Advisors bolsters boutique REIT fund offering while developing atNav, an ETF liquidity platform

Armada ETF Advisors announces the appointment of Phil Bak as Chief Executive Officer, after serving as Advisory Board Chairman since November 2021. In his new role, Bak will build on Armada ETF Advisors' standing as a thought leader in REIT investing, including driving the strategic direction and operation of the Home Appreciation U.S. REIT ETF HAUS, the first active, pure-play U.S. residential real estate exchange-traded fund (ETF). Armada will also continue to develop technology and intellectual property to drive the launch of atNav, an ETF data and liquidity platform.

As an accomplished ETF industry veteran, Bak brings more than 15 years of experience to the role. He has served as Founder and CEO of Exponential ETFs, Chief Investment Officer of Signal Advisors, and Managing Director at the New York Stock Exchange. Bak is the author of two patents on innovative ETF structures and holds the Chartered Alternative Investment Analyst (CAIA) designation.

"Many investors assume that REITs are generally fungible, but our research shows tremendous differentiation between the various REIT categories. Armada ETF Advisors has the expertise required to navigate the REIT industry and provide differentiation for our investors," notes Bak. "I'm honored to work alongside well respected REIT industry thought leaders to provide investors with unique access to residential real estate."

Armada ETF Advisors is supported by an Advisory Board of REIT industry veterans, including Richard Adler, John Guinee and Christopher Volk. The Advisory Board will provide valuable, timely market and REIT-specific insights to maximize the firm's core specialty in residential REITs and support the firm's portfolio management team. David Auerbach, Managing Director of Armada ETF Advisors, has been in the REIT industry for over 23 years, with a focus on institutional sell side trading and corporate access. Auerbach is also the publisher of The Daily REITBeat Newsletter, a widely-followed publication that covers the major news and headlines across the REIT industry. Portfolio Manager, Al Otero, has spent 30 years in the REIT industry as an analyst and portfolio manager, most recently with EII Capital Management.

"Phil has been an instrumental member of the Armada team since day one," shares Justin Goldberg, current CEO of Armada ETF Advisors. "His extensive experience in capital markets and pioneering work in the ETF industry will serve the firm well as it enters the next stage of growth."

For more information on Armada ETF Advisors and HAUS, visit: https://www.armadaetfs.com/

About Armada ETF Advisors

At Armada ETF Advisors, we believe that real estate is personal. Every individual – across all ages and socioeconomic levels – touches real estate. While ownership or the ability to invest in property may be out of reach for many, our goal is to provide broad access to the real estate asset class. We invest in publicly traded real estate investment trusts, or REITs, which themselves make investments in income-producing real estate. By packaging REITs in an exchange-traded fund (ETF), we provide diversified real estate exposure via a liquid, tax-efficient and easy-to-access vehicle.

Learn more about what makes Armada ETF Advisors different here.

About HAUS

The Home Appreciation U.S. REIT ETF HAUS is the first active, pure-play U.S. residential real estate exchange-traded fund (ETF). The fund invests in publicly-traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) that derive their revenue from ownership and/or management of residential properties. Unlike other real estate ETFs that invest in stocks associated with real estate, HAUS allows investors access to REITs, which invest directly in residential real estate assets. REIT holdings must generate at least 75% of its revenue from the following categories of prosperity: multifamily housing, manufactured housing, single-family rental housing or senior housing.

Toroso Investments serves as the fund's advisor and Armada ETF Advisors as its sub-advisor.

IMPORTANT INFORMATION

Investors should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses carefully before investing. For a prospectus or summary prospectus with this and other information about the Fund, please call (800) 693-8288 or visit our website at www.armadaetfs.com. Read the prospectus or summary prospectus carefully before investing.

Investments involve risk. Principal loss is possible. Unlike mutual funds, ETFs may trade at a premium or discount to their net asset value. Brokerage commissions may apply and would reduce returns. The fund is new and has limited operating history to judge.

Fund Risks: The Fund is classified as a non-diversified investment company. The Fund may invest a greater portion of its assets in the securities of a single issuer or a smaller number of issuers than if it was a diversified fund. To the extent that the Fund invests in other funds, a shareholder will bear two layers of asset-based expenses, which could reduce returns compared to a direct investment in the underlying funds.

Through its investments in REITs, the Fund is subject to the risks of investing in the real estate market, including decreases in property revenues, increases in interest rates, increases in property taxes and operating expenses, legal and regulatory changes, a lack of credit or capital, defaults by borrowers or tenants, environmental problems, and natural disasters. The Fund may invest in derivatives, which are often more volatile than other investments and may magnify the Fund's gains or losses.

The Fund may invest in debt securities which are subject to the risks of an issuer's inability to meet its obligations under the security; failure of an issuer or borrower to pay principal and interest when due; and interest rate changes affect the prices of fixed income securities. In addition, an increase in prevailing interest rates typically causes the value of existing fixed income securities to fall and often has a greater impact on longer duration and/or higher quality fixed income securities.

Unlike typical exchange-traded funds, there are no indexes that the Funds attempt to track or replicate. Thus, the ability of the Funds to achieve its objectives will depend on the effectiveness of the portfolio manager. In general, ETFs can be tax efficient. ETFs are subject to capital gains tax and taxation of dividend income. However, ETFs are structured in such a manner that taxes are generally minimized for the holder of the ETF. An ETF manager accommodates investment inflows and outflows by creating or redeeming "creation units," which are baskets of assets. As a result, the investor usually is not exposed to capital gains on any individual security in the underlying portfolio. However, capital gains tax may be incurred by the investor after the ETF is sold.

Investment Objective: The Home Appreciation U.S. REIT ETF (the "Fund") seeks total return.

Distributed by Foreside Fund Services, LLC.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220823005236/en/