LibertyMark® Freedom Annuities Now Offer a 7% Upfront Premium Bonus

Legacy Marketing Group® today announced the release of a 7%* upfront premium bonus product on its newest fixed indexed annuity (FIA) series, LibertyMark Freedom.

Issued by "A" (Excellent) rated** Americo Financial Life and Annuity Insurance Company, the new LibertyMark Freedom 10 Plus and 10 LT Plus annuities jump-start a client's premium at contract issue with a 7% premium bonus (6% in California) that is fully credited day one, dollar one—with no vesting schedule or risk of recapture.

In addition, LibertyMark Freedom 10 Plus and 10 LT Plus provide clients all the privileges of LibertyMark Freedom's accumulation powerhouse features, including freedom from mandatory fees, the choice to buy higher caps and participation rates for upgraded earnings potential, no market value adjustment, and an industry-leading 1% guarantee on 100% of premium.†

"The LibertyMark Freedom premium bonus can help clients supercharge their earnings potential with a meaningful boost to their retirement dollars that starts earning interest immediately and may even help offset prior stock market losses," said Dominic Cursio, Legacy National Sales Leader. "Ultimately, the new LibertyMark Freedom bonus products will allow insurance professionals to confidently offer their clients powerful growth potential in an annuity designed for accumulation and safety."

LibertyMark Freedom with a bonus is available in 34 states with expanded availability coming soon. Insurance professionals should contact their Independent Marketing Organization to confirm availability.

ABOUT LEGACY MARKETING GROUP

Legacy Marketing Group works with highly rated, well-respected insurance companies to design and market proprietary products that provide financial security to generations of Americans. These products are sold exclusively through the company's nationwide network of Independent Marketing Organizations and insurance agents. With almost three decades of industry experience and a full-service, relationship-focused attitude, Legacy is a recognized leader in the independent Producer distribution channel. From its beginning in 1993, Legacy's vision has been to create value for IMOs, agents, and consumers by providing unique and innovative products designed to help consumers reach their retirement goals. Legacy's passion for innovation and service is a bedrock of the company.

ABOUT AMERICO

For more than 100 years, Americo Life, Inc.'s family of insurance companies has been committed to providing the life insurance and annuity products consumers need to protect their mortgage, family, and future.††

Innovative thinking has helped Americo Life, Inc. build a strong financial foundation for its business. Americo Financial Life and Annuity Insurance Company (Americo) is the lead company in one of the largest, independent, privately held insurance groups in the United States with over $37.1 billion of insurance in force and $8.8 billion in assets for year-end 2021.§

LibertyMark Freedom 10 Plus, 10 LT Plus Contract Forms ICC22 321-10B, AAA321-10B (02/22). Products are single premium deferred fixed indexed annuities underwritten by Americo Financial Life and Annuity Insurance Company (Americo), Kansas City, MO, and may vary in accordance with state laws. Products are designed and exclusively marketed by Legacy Marketing Group®, an independent authorized agency of Americo. Some products and benefits may not be available in all states. Certain restrictions and variations apply. Consult contract and riders for all limitations and exclusions. LibertyMark® Freedom is a registered service mark of Legacy Marketing Group.

* The bonus is 6% in California.

** Rating for Americo Financial Life and Annuity Insurance Company (Americo), October 2021. Americo Financial Life and Annuity Insurance Company has a financial strength rating of A (Excellent, 3rd out of 15 rating categories). AM Best's rating is assigned after a comprehensive quantitative and qualitative evaluation of a company's balance sheet strength, operating performance, and business profile. AM Best uses a scale of 15 ratings, ranging from "A++" to "F."

† Available upon death, surrender, or annuitization, less any withdrawals, surrender charges, and applicable premium tax rate. Rate for contracts issued in 2022.

†† Americo Life, Inc. is a holding company and is not responsible for the financial condition or contractual obligations of its affiliate insurance companies.

§ Information is as of year-end 2021 on a consolidated basis for Americo and the other life insurance subsidiaries of Americo Life, Inc., unless otherwise indicated. Information is prepared on the basis of generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP).

AF1597v0822

22-813-1 (08/22)

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220823005186/en/