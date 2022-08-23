Fabio Vernillo from Avanea Joins the Tachyum Board of Observers

Tachyum™ today announced that it has formed a Board of Observers with Fabio Vernillo, head of investments for Avanea, as its first member. Avanea is a next-generation asset manager founded by IPM Group.
Vernillo brings to Tachyum's Board of Observers valuable financial structuring and business development skills. He is responsible for driving the investment activities within Avanea, originating, executing transactions and managing the investment team. Prior to joining IPM Group, Vernillo held different positions with corporate institutions, helping them further develop their businesses and scale-up internationally. He served in multiple roles within ING Bank NV and ABN AMRO Bank in Brazil and in the Netherlands, working on capital advisory and M&A transactions for the energy and infrastructure sectors. He began his career in Sao Paulo, Brazil, working in the investment banking department of UBS. Vernillo holds a bachelor's degree in Economics from INSPER Sao Paulo with honors.
"I am extremely excited to join the Tachyum family and support the management team in taking Tachyum to the next level," said Vernillo. "Tachyum's Prodigy Universal Processor is a game-changing product that will be crucial for the world to cope with an increasing data processing need while addressing decarbonization through more efficient use of resources."
Avanea was a financial backer of Tachyum during its most recent investment round. With its cradle-to-cradle approach, Avanea invests in the creation of circular economics focusing on digitalization and decarbonization. Its investment strategy complies with ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance) principles.
"I am pleased for Fabio to join us as an observer on the Board," said Dr. Radoslav Danilak, founder and CEO of Tachyum. "With Prodigy, the world's first Universal Processor, we are bringing a green revolution to computing. Fabio's guidance will be valuable for us as we approach mass production of our revolutionary technology."
Follow Tachyum
https://twitter.com/tachyum
https://www.linkedin.com/company/tachyum
https://www.facebook.com/Tachyum/
About Tachyum
Tachyum is transforming AI, HPC, public and private cloud data center markets with its recently launched flagship product. Prodigy, the world's first Universal Processor, unifies the functionality of a CPU, a GPU, and a TPU into a single processor that delivers industry-leading performance, cost, and power efficiency for both specialty and general-purpose computing. When Prodigy processors are provisioned in a hyperscale data center, they enable all AI, HPC, and general-purpose applications to run on one hardware infrastructure, saving companies billions of dollars per year. With data centers currently consuming over 4% of the planet's electricity, predicted to be 10% by 2030, the ultra-low power Prodigy Universal Processor is critical to continue doubling worldwide data center capacity every four years. Tachyum, co-founded by Dr. Radoslav Danilak is building the world's fastest AI supercomputer (128 AI exaflops) in the EU based on Prodigy processors. Tachyum has offices in the United States and Slovakia. For more information, visit https://www.tachyum.com/.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220823005271/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.