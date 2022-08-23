Fabio Vernillo from Avanea Joins the Tachyum Board of Observers

Tachyum™ today announced that it has formed a Board of Observers with Fabio Vernillo, head of investments for Avanea, as its first member. Avanea is a next-generation asset manager founded by IPM Group.

Vernillo brings to Tachyum's Board of Observers valuable financial structuring and business development skills. He is responsible for driving the investment activities within Avanea, originating, executing transactions and managing the investment team. Prior to joining IPM Group, Vernillo held different positions with corporate institutions, helping them further develop their businesses and scale-up internationally. He served in multiple roles within ING Bank NV and ABN AMRO Bank in Brazil and in the Netherlands, working on capital advisory and M&A transactions for the energy and infrastructure sectors. He began his career in Sao Paulo, Brazil, working in the investment banking department of UBS. Vernillo holds a bachelor's degree in Economics from INSPER Sao Paulo with honors.

"I am extremely excited to join the Tachyum family and support the management team in taking Tachyum to the next level," said Vernillo. "Tachyum's Prodigy Universal Processor is a game-changing product that will be crucial for the world to cope with an increasing data processing need while addressing decarbonization through more efficient use of resources."

Avanea was a financial backer of Tachyum during its most recent investment round. With its cradle-to-cradle approach, Avanea invests in the creation of circular economics focusing on digitalization and decarbonization. Its investment strategy complies with ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance) principles.

"I am pleased for Fabio to join us as an observer on the Board," said Dr. Radoslav Danilak, founder and CEO of Tachyum. "With Prodigy, the world's first Universal Processor, we are bringing a green revolution to computing. Fabio's guidance will be valuable for us as we approach mass production of our revolutionary technology."

Follow Tachyum

https://twitter.com/tachyum

https://www.linkedin.com/company/tachyum

https://www.facebook.com/Tachyum/

About Tachyum

Tachyum is transforming AI, HPC, public and private cloud data center markets with its recently launched flagship product. Prodigy, the world's first Universal Processor, unifies the functionality of a CPU, a GPU, and a TPU into a single processor that delivers industry-leading performance, cost, and power efficiency for both specialty and general-purpose computing. When Prodigy processors are provisioned in a hyperscale data center, they enable all AI, HPC, and general-purpose applications to run on one hardware infrastructure, saving companies billions of dollars per year. With data centers currently consuming over 4% of the planet's electricity, predicted to be 10% by 2030, the ultra-low power Prodigy Universal Processor is critical to continue doubling worldwide data center capacity every four years. Tachyum, co-founded by Dr. Radoslav Danilak is building the world's fastest AI supercomputer (128 AI exaflops) in the EU based on Prodigy processors. Tachyum has offices in the United States and Slovakia. For more information, visit https://www.tachyum.com/.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220823005271/en/