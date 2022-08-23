SheerID Partners with BigCommerce to Provide Exclusive Offers and Discounts to Merchants

BigCommerce merchants can now provide exclusive offers and discounts to valuable consumer communities like students, teachers, and the military to drive immediate sales

SheerID, a global leader in identity marketing, has joined forces with BigCommerce BIGC a leading Open SaaS ecommerce platform for fast-growing and established B2C and B2B brands. The strategic partnership will enable tens of thousands of BigCommerce merchants on the BigCommerce platform to easily provide exclusive offers and discounts to consumer communities such as students (globally), the military, teachers, healthcare workers, first-responders, seniors, young-adults, and new movers. These groups represent 70% of the population 18+ in the U.S. and university students in 191 countries.

"Our partnership with SheerID further illustrates our commitment to providing merchants access to the highest-caliber technologies and service providers available in the industry," said Russell Klein, chief commercial officer for BigCommerce. "SheerID shares our desire to help merchants sell more and grow faster to maximize success, and we look forward to working together to mutually support customers."

SheerID is powered by a digital verification engine with access to 20,000 authoritative data sources around the world that instantly verify eligible customers for exclusive offers. Leading global brands have found that verifying audiences for exclusive offers with SheerID generates three times the conversion of their typical campaigns and a return on ad spend (ROAS) of 20:1 or higher.

SheerID's app combines powerful sub-second verification performance, no-code installation, and the following capabilities to help merchants on the BigCommerce platform streamline sales:

Instant verification of eligible consumers without leaving the website

Automatic brand and design integration

BigCommerce promotion engine integration for single-use codes

Ownership of zero-party data for future marketing and sales

ROI reporting tracking conversion, revenue and AOV impact

These capabilities allow BigCommerce merchants to verify customers through multiple steps in the customer journey to dramatically impact business today and tomorrow. This includes extending special offers at different times during the shopping experience through a landing page, discount during checkout, or after registering for a loyalty program.

"Our strategic partnership with BigCommerce enables BigCommerce merchants to access our audience verification software seamlessly from within their market-leading ecommerce platform," said Jake Weatherly, chief executive officer at SheerID. "In the cookieless future, online merchants will increasingly rely on zero-party data marketing solutions that are integrated directly into ecommerce platforms. SheerID has been a leader in driving consumer acquisition and retention by delivering privacy-compliant zero-party consumer data for more than 10 years."

To learn more about SheerID, BigCommerce merchants can find the SheerID App in the BigCommerce Marketplace and should contact their customer service representatives.

About BigCommerce

BigCommerce BIGC is a leading open software-as-a-service (SaaS) ecommerce platform that empowers merchants of all sizes to build, innovate and grow their businesses online. BigCommerce provides merchants with sophisticated enterprise-grade functionality, customization and performance with simplicity and ease-of-use. Tens of thousands of B2C and B2B companies across 150 countries and numerous industries use BigCommerce to create beautiful, engaging online stores, including Ben & Jerry's, Molton Brown, S.C. Johnson, Skullcandy, SoloStove and Vodafone. Headquartered in Austin, BigCommerce has offices in London, Kyiv, San Francisco, and Sydney. For more information, please visit www.bigcommerce.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

BigCommerce® is a registered trademark of BigCommerce Pty. Ltd. Third-party trademarks and service marks are the property of their respective owners.

About SheerID

SheerID is the leader in identity marketing. With SheerID, brands identify and acquire customers from highly coveted consumer communities — such as the military, students, teachers, first responders, and more — with personalized offers, gated by instant verification from the largest set of authoritative data worldwide. SheerID verifies over 2.5 billion people via 20,000 authoritative data sources; provides global insights from hundreds of the world's leading brands, and never shares or sells customer data. As a result, the world's biggest brands — including Amazon, Home Depot, Spotify, and T-Mobile — rely on SheerID as their identity marketing partner. Founded in 2011, SheerID is backed by Fortson VC, Brighton Park Capital, Centana Growth Partners, Voyager Capital, and CVC Growth Partners. For more information, please visit SheerID or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220823005284/en/