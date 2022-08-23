Afinety Launches New ACP 2.0 Virtual Cloud Platform for Law Firms

Modern Cloud-based Hosted Desktop Workspace Powered by Citrix Cloud and AWS, Aimed at Small and Mid-Sized Law Firms

Afinety, a managed cloud and IT services provider for law firms, officially launched its new ACP 2.0 hosted desktop workspace today. The new solution is optimized for an increasingly hybrid workforce, offering enhanced security, tight integration with modern collaboration tools, and optimized performance across essential legal software applications like iManage, Worldox, ProLaw and more. ACP 2.0 is designed to increase productivity, drive innovation, improve profitability, and deliver performance for law firm clients.

ACP 2.0 is distinctly unique in the market, powered by leading public cloud platforms including AWS and Citrix Cloud. This versatility enables distinct advantages including unlimited scale, enhanced security, optimized remote access performance, and tighter integrations with popular collaboration tools like Zoom, Microsoft Teams, and Slack.

Afinety is specifically optimized for law firms. Since law firms leverage their desktop solutions to generate their work product – including documents and correspondence - seamless integration of the legal desktop is core to end-user productivity. Afinety's track record of servicing the legal industry over the last 30 years, a deep commitment to customer service, and longstanding partnerships with key legal software providers, set the company apart.

Like ACP 1.0 which will continue to be used and sold by Afinety, ACP 2.0 allows for flexible customizations for the user's benefit, but inherently protects the user and law firm from harm by enforcing compliance rules at crucial points. Afinety has met the rigorous criteria to earn its SSAE SOC 2® Type 2 certification, underscoring its commitment to delivering secure technology.

"We at Afinety are incredibly proud to launch ACP 2.0 which provides a fully integrated, secure, and user-friendly solution for our law firm clients," remarked Ed Grubb, Vice President of Legal Services at Afinety and veteran of the legal hosted desktop industry. "Some clients are switching over to ACP 2.0 due to its enhancements, but Afinety's original ACP 1.0 hosted desktop based on Amazon Web Services and private hosted cloud options is still widely used and will continually be enhanced and supported as well. Afinety stays abreast of the latest technology advances and security protections, and we are continually improving our offerings to benefit our clients."

Afinety will be participating in ILTACON 2022, a conference of the International Legal Technology Association (ILTA) this week at the Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center near Washington D.C. To set up a meeting or schedule a demo, please email info@afinety.com.

About Afinety

For more than 30 years, Afinety, (https://www.afinety.com/) has partnered with law firms to help them drive profitability and growth through smart technology decisions.

With Afinety's managed cloud and IT services, clients can securely access critical applications and cloud-based services from any location, increasing agility, scalability, and productivity, while also gaining a technology foundation that can support strategic firm direction. Afinety couples deep private and public cloud expertise with our legal application expertise as part of a comprehensive IT-as-a-Service solutions portfolio.

As part of our partnership with law firm clients, we remove the complexities of the underlying technology to help clients get back to what matters most: driving growth and productivity as part of running a higher performing business. For more information, you can reach us at info@afinety.com and follow us on LinkedIn or Twitter.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220823005291/en/