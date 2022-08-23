Teledyne Scientific & Imaging Announces 50GHz Track & Hold Amplifiers for Wideband Signal Acquisition and Processing

Teledyne Scientific & Imaging, a Teledyne Technologies TDY company, is expanding its high-speed mixed-signal integrated circuits (IC) product offering with the addition of two Track & Hold Amplifiers with an unprecedented 50 GHz input bandwidth (BW) designed for wideband signal acquisition and processing.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220823005340/en/
(Photo: Business Wire)
- RTH110 – Track & Hold IC, 50 GHz Input BW, Clock Frequency from 100 MS/s to 1 GS/s
- RTH130 – Track & Hold IC, 50 GHz Input BW, Clock Frequency from 800 MS/s to 14 GS/s
RTH110 – A three-stage Track-and-Hold Amplifier (THA) with an input bandwidth from DC to 50 GHz and a sampling rate from 100 MS/s to 1 GS/s. Total harmonic distortion (THD) is better than -40 dB at 30 GHz and -35 dB at 50 GHz, output signal is 1Vpp differential, and power dissipation ≤1.9 Watts. The RTH110 is ideally suited for broadband test-and-measurement applications to capture waveforms with less than 10 ps rise times.
RTH130 – A two-stage THA with an input bandwidth from DC to 50 GHz and a sampling rate from 800 MS/s to 14 GS/s. THD is better than -35 dB at 50GHz, output signal is 1Vpp differential, and power dissipation ≤1.5 Watts. The RTH130 eliminates the need for local oscillators and mixers in wideband systems making for compact cost-effective RF-to-digital receivers.
Both the RTH110 and RTH130 are available in 4x4mm quad flat no-lead (QFN) package. Die option and evaluation boards also available.
About Teledyne Scientific & Imaging
Teledyne Scientific & Imaging is part of the Teledyne Imaging Group, and it is comprised of Teledyne Scientific Company and Teledyne Imaging Sensors. As Teledyne's Central Research Laboratory, Teledyne Scientific Company transitions technologies developed with contract R&D investments from U.S. Government R&D funding agencies into various Teledyne businesses. We are a technology leader in high performance compound semiconductor devices and integrated circuits, ceramic and functional materials, efficient real-time information processing algorithms, and optical sensors and assemblies. For more information, visit www.teledyne-si.com.
About Teledyne Imaging Group
Teledyne Imaging is a group of leading-edge technology companies aligned within the Teledyne brand. With unrivalled expertise across the electromagnetic spectrum and decades of experience, the group offers world-leading capabilities in sensing, signal generation and processing. The collective delivers innovative solutions to aerospace, defense, geospatial, machine and industrial vision, medical and life sciences, semiconductors and MEMs. For more information, visit www.teledyneimaging.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220823005340/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.