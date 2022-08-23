Teledyne Scientific & Imaging Announces 50GHz Track & Hold Amplifiers for Wideband Signal Acquisition and Processing

Teledyne Scientific & Imaging, a Teledyne Technologies TDY company, is expanding its high-speed mixed-signal integrated circuits (IC) product offering with the addition of two Track & Hold Amplifiers with an unprecedented 50 GHz input bandwidth (BW) designed for wideband signal acquisition and processing.

RTH110 – Track & Hold IC, 50 GHz Input BW, Clock Frequency from 100 MS/s to 1 GS/s

RTH130 – Track & Hold IC, 50 GHz Input BW, Clock Frequency from 800 MS/s to 14 GS/s

RTH110 – A three-stage Track-and-Hold Amplifier (THA) with an input bandwidth from DC to 50 GHz and a sampling rate from 100 MS/s to 1 GS/s. Total harmonic distortion (THD) is better than -40 dB at 30 GHz and -35 dB at 50 GHz, output signal is 1Vpp differential, and power dissipation ≤1.9 Watts. The RTH110 is ideally suited for broadband test-and-measurement applications to capture waveforms with less than 10 ps rise times.

RTH130 – A two-stage THA with an input bandwidth from DC to 50 GHz and a sampling rate from 800 MS/s to 14 GS/s. THD is better than -35 dB at 50GHz, output signal is 1Vpp differential, and power dissipation ≤1.5 Watts. The RTH130 eliminates the need for local oscillators and mixers in wideband systems making for compact cost-effective RF-to-digital receivers.

Both the RTH110 and RTH130 are available in 4x4mm quad flat no-lead (QFN) package. Die option and evaluation boards also available.

About Teledyne Scientific & Imaging

Teledyne Scientific & Imaging is part of the Teledyne Imaging Group, and it is comprised of Teledyne Scientific Company and Teledyne Imaging Sensors. As Teledyne's Central Research Laboratory, Teledyne Scientific Company transitions technologies developed with contract R&D investments from U.S. Government R&D funding agencies into various Teledyne businesses. We are a technology leader in high performance compound semiconductor devices and integrated circuits, ceramic and functional materials, efficient real-time information processing algorithms, and optical sensors and assemblies. For more information, visit www.teledyne-si.com.

About Teledyne Imaging Group

Teledyne Imaging is a group of leading-edge technology companies aligned within the Teledyne brand. With unrivalled expertise across the electromagnetic spectrum and decades of experience, the group offers world-leading capabilities in sensing, signal generation and processing. The collective delivers innovative solutions to aerospace, defense, geospatial, machine and industrial vision, medical and life sciences, semiconductors and MEMs. For more information, visit www.teledyneimaging.com.

