Evercore to Host Annual Technology Conference, September 7-8, 2022

Evercore EVR will host its second annual Technology Conference in New York on September 7th and 8th, 2022.

The Conference will bring together leaders in the technology industry to explore the far-reaching changes affecting corporate strategic decision-making. The two-day event will feature numerous fireside chats with C-level company executives and key industry leaders in both the public and private arenas with representation from more than 100 companies.

Technology-related themes are integral to Evercore ISI's fundamental research and investment advice, with leading analysts focused on the direction of the evolving technology ecosystem.

Marc Harris, Evercore ISI Director of Research, said, "We are proud to host our annual Technology Conference, bringing together leaders in the technology space to explore the revolutionary changes and identify the leaders shaping the next wave of digital innovation. The pace of technological disruption and investment implications is unlike anything we have seen before. Our research team is excited to give our clients and investors exclusive access to live fireside conversations with industry visionaries."

Naveen Nataraj, Senior Managing Director of Technology, Media & Telecommunications (TMT) and Co-Head of U.S. Advisory, added, "We continue to prioritize strong connectivity with our clients and maintain close dialogues with companies, particularly in more challenging environments. Our annual Technology Conference is an opportunity to strengthen our relationships and further invest in this very important and fast-growing sector."

John Weinberg, Chairman and CEO, said, "Technology is a pivotal sector to our Firm's growth, and we see increasing areas to expand the breadth and depth of our coverage and focus. Our annual Technology Conference engages investors and individuals at the forefront of the Technology space."

Key industry participants at the event will include:

Amphenol Corporation, Adam Norwitt, President & CEO

Adam Norwitt, President & CEO Analog Devices, Inc., Prasanth Mahendra-Rajah, EVP, Finance & CFO

Prasanth Mahendra-Rajah, EVP, Finance & CFO Booking Holdings, David Goulden, CFO

David Goulden, CFO Bumble, Inc., Anu Subramanian, CFO

Anu Subramanian, CFO General Motors Company, Travis Katz, CEO & President, Brightdrop

Travis Katz, CEO & President, Brightdrop Intel Corporation, Patrick Gelsinger, CEO

Patrick Gelsinger, CEO KLA Corporation, Bren Higgins, CFO & EVP of Global Operations

Bren Higgins, CFO & EVP of Global Operations Marvell Technology Group Ltd, Matthew Murphy, CEO

Matthew Murphy, CEO Match Group, Inc., Gary Swidler, COO & CFO

Gary Swidler, COO & CFO NXP Semiconductors NV, Kurt Sievers, CEO

Kurt Sievers, CEO ServiceNow, Gina Mastantuono, CFO

Gina Mastantuono, CFO UiPath, Inc., Rob Enslin, Co-CEO

This is an invite-only event. Institutional investors may contact their Evercore ISI salesperson for additional details. Companies may contact EVRISI_Events@evercoreisi.com.

