Evercore to Host Annual Technology Conference, September 7-8, 2022

Evercore EVR will host its second annual Technology Conference in New York on September 7th and 8th, 2022.
The Conference will bring together leaders in the technology industry to explore the far-reaching changes affecting corporate strategic decision-making. The two-day event will feature numerous fireside chats with C-level company executives and key industry leaders in both the public and private arenas with representation from more than 100 companies.
Technology-related themes are integral to Evercore ISI's fundamental research and investment advice, with leading analysts focused on the direction of the evolving technology ecosystem.
Marc Harris, Evercore ISI Director of Research, said, "We are proud to host our annual Technology Conference, bringing together leaders in the technology space to explore the revolutionary changes and identify the leaders shaping the next wave of digital innovation. The pace of technological disruption and investment implications is unlike anything we have seen before. Our research team is excited to give our clients and investors exclusive access to live fireside conversations with industry visionaries."
Naveen Nataraj, Senior Managing Director of Technology, Media & Telecommunications (TMT) and Co-Head of U.S. Advisory, added, "We continue to prioritize strong connectivity with our clients and maintain close dialogues with companies, particularly in more challenging environments. Our annual Technology Conference is an opportunity to strengthen our relationships and further invest in this very important and fast-growing sector."
John Weinberg, Chairman and CEO, said, "Technology is a pivotal sector to our Firm's growth, and we see increasing areas to expand the breadth and depth of our coverage and focus. Our annual Technology Conference engages investors and individuals at the forefront of the Technology space."
Key industry participants at the event will include:
- Amphenol Corporation, Adam Norwitt, President & CEO
- Analog Devices, Inc., Prasanth Mahendra-Rajah, EVP, Finance & CFO
- Booking Holdings, David Goulden, CFO
- Bumble, Inc., Anu Subramanian, CFO
- General Motors Company, Travis Katz, CEO & President, Brightdrop
- Intel Corporation, Patrick Gelsinger, CEO
- KLA Corporation, Bren Higgins, CFO & EVP of Global Operations
- Marvell Technology Group Ltd, Matthew Murphy, CEO
- Match Group, Inc., Gary Swidler, COO & CFO
- NXP Semiconductors NV, Kurt Sievers, CEO
- ServiceNow, Gina Mastantuono, CFO
- UiPath, Inc., Rob Enslin, Co-CEO
This is an invite-only event. Institutional investors may contact their Evercore ISI salesperson for additional details. Companies may contact EVRISI_Events@evercoreisi.com.
About Evercore
Evercore EVR is a premier global independent investment banking advisory firm. We are dedicated to helping our clients achieve superior results through trusted independent and innovative advice on matters of strategic significance to boards of directors, management teams and shareholders, including mergers and acquisitions, strategic shareholder advisory, restructurings, and capital structure. Evercore also assists clients in raising public and private capital and delivers equity research and equity sales and agency trading execution, in addition to providing wealth and investment management services to high net worth and institutional investors. Founded in 1995, the Firm is headquartered in New York and maintains offices and affiliate offices in major financial centers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Asia. For more information, please visit www.evercore.com.
