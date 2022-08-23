Athletic Greens Names Dr. Peter Attia as Scientific Advisor

Physician and Longevity Expert Partners with Foundational Nutrition Company to Aid Research Efforts

Athletic Greens, the pioneer in foundational nutrition, announced that Dr. Peter Attia has been named Scientific Advisor to the company. Dr. Attia, who received his medical training at Stanford University, the Johns Hopkins Hospital and National Institute of Health, is a physician in private practice at Early Medical focused on the applied science of longevity, the extension of human life and well-being. Attia is also host of the podcast, The Peter Attia Drive Podcast.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220823005320/en/

Dr. Peter Attia, Scientific Advisor to Athletic Greens (Photo: Business Wire)

"Longevity is predicated on five pillars, of which nutrition is an important one. The challenge is that it can be very difficult for people to get adequate and appropriate nutrition day in and day out. Therefore, having a foundational program like AG1 makes it easier to go on autopilot and get the important, essential nutrients that we want and need access to," said Dr. Attia. "I take a scoop of AG1 every day, regardless of what else I'm eating. I just know if I'm taking AG1, I'm getting exactly, if not probably a little bit more, than what I need. I look forward to partnering with them to help people live healthier and longer lives."

As Athletic Greens continues to develop foundational nutrition solutions and focus on research to enhance its flagship product, AG1, Dr. Attia will assist with the company's efforts around research related to health, diet, longevity, neurobiology and consumer behavior, assisting in new and existing product development, iteration and testing, and advising on emerging consumer trends and scientific research.

"Having the incredible expertise of medical leaders like Dr. Peter Attia is essential to our approach of continuous improvement, and allows us to incorporate leading scientific thinking into our product development, customer experience and innovation approach," said Athletic Greens Founder and CEO, Chris Ashenden. "With Peter's guidance, we will continue to lean into research and development on the science of longevity and health span, and work to deliver the power of foundational nutrition, through products like AG1, as effectively and simply as possible."

LEADING A FOUNDATIONAL NUTRITION MOVEMENT

AG1 by Athletic Greens is a direct-to-consumer nutrition drink that combines nine synergistic health products into one with 75 of the highest quality ingredients. AG1 by Athletic Greens is designed to remove the friction of covering common daily nutritional support needs of a modern lifestyle by providing nutrients and comprehensive benefits spanning improved gut health with pre and probiotics, immune support, energy and improved mental focus; all packed into a one-minute daily habit.

ABOUT DR. ATTIA

Dr. Peter Attia is a physician at Early Medical focusing on the applied science of longevity. His practice deals extensively with nutritional interventions, exercise physiology, sleep physiology, emotional and mental health, and pharmacology to increase lifespan (how long you live), while simultaneously improving healthspan (the quality of your life).

Attia trained for five years at the Johns Hopkins Hospital in general surgery, where he was the recipient of several prestigious awards, including resident of the year, and the author of a comprehensive review of general surgery. He also spent two years at NIH as a surgical oncology fellow at the National Cancer Institute where his research focused on immune-based therapies for melanoma. He has since been mentored by some of the most experienced and innovative lipidologists, endocrinologists, gynecologists, sleep physiologists, and longevity scientists in the United States and Canada.

Attia earned his M.D. from Stanford University and holds a B.Sc. in mechanical engineering and applied mathematics. He is licensed in Texas, California, and New York.

ABOUT ATHLETIC GREENS

Athletic Greens is a global health company with a mission to empower people to take ownership of their health through a focus on foundational nutrition. The company sells comprehensive and convenient daily nutrition products that make it easy to get the nutritional insurance our bodies need. The company's flagship product, AG1, is a foundational nutrition drink designed to remove the friction from covering the daily nutritional and gut health support needs of a modern lifestyle. AG1 combines more than 9 essential nutrition products into one convenient and great-tasting drink, giving customers an easy and efficient way to get their daily multivitamin, multimineral, probiotic, prebiotic, functional greens blend, immune support complex and more. Containing a complex blend of 75 vitamins, minerals, and whole food-sourced ingredients, AG1 contains no GMOs, no harmful ingredients, no artificial colors or sweeteners, and is diet-friendly whether you eat keto, paleo, vegan, dairy-free, gluten-free or practice intermittent fasting. AG1 is NSF-Certified for Sport, a standard sought by many professional athletes and one of the most rigorous certification programs in the supplement industry, and made in a TGA-registered facility. Athletic Greens was founded in 2010 by CEO Chris Ashenden and is a globally remote company with operations spanning North America, Europe, Asia and Oceania. Learn more at athleticgreens.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220823005320/en/