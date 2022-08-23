Small Business Insurance Customer Satisfaction Bounces Back After Two Years of Pandemic-Related Declines, J.D. Power Finds

State Farm Ranks Highest among Small Commercial Insurers
A toxic combination of business disruption and economic uncertainty strained the relationship between small businesses and their commercial line insurers during the pandemic, causing customer satisfaction to decline beginning in 2020 for the first time in seven years. According to the J.D. Power 2022 U.S. Small Commercial Insurance Study,℠ released today, that trend has reversed, with overall small business customer satisfaction climbing 13 points (on a 1,000-point scale) to just 2 points lower than its pre-pandemic high.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220823005377/en/
J.D. Power 2022 U.S. Small Commercial Insurance Study (Graphic: Business Wire)
"It's noteworthy that we're seeing increases in satisfaction across all factors—including price—at a time when 30% of small business customers have experienced an insurance premium increase," said Stephen Crewdson, senior director of global insurance intelligence at J.D. Power. "That's the highest proportion of customers experiencing price increases that we've seen in the past eight years. Insurers that notify their small business customers in advance of a price increase and proactively work with them to mitigate the financial effects of those premium increases are finding that it is possible to drive strong customer engagement and high levels of customer satisfaction even in a difficult economic environment."
Following are some key findings of the 2022 study:
- Customer satisfaction improves following pandemic-era dip: Overall small business customer satisfaction with commercial insurers is 842, up 13 points from 2021. Customer satisfaction improves across all factors in the study and is led by interaction; billing and payment; and policy offerings. Customer satisfaction with commercial insurance climbed steadily from 2013 until the pandemic, reaching an all-time high of 844 in 2019.
- Smallest small businesses feel less satisfied: Although overall customer satisfaction improves across all categories of businesses evaluated in the study, the micro category—which consists of businesses with fewer than five employees—has a lower overall satisfaction score (826) than do medium-size (841) and larger (852) small businesses.
- Proactive communication about premium increases influences satisfaction: Customer satisfaction with the price of their small business insurance policies rises 3 points this year, despite 30% of small businesses experiencing a premium increase. The study finds that proactive communication plays a big role in that trend. When customers experience an increase—but are notified in advance, discuss ways to mitigate the effect of the increase and completely understand why their premiums increased—they are nearly as satisfied with price as customers who did not have an increase at all.
Study Ranking
State Farm ranks highest in overall customer satisfaction with a score of 856. Chubb (855) ranks second and Nationwide (854) ranks third.
The 2022 U.S. Small Commercial Insurance Study is based on responses from 2,254 small commercial insurance customers. The study, now in its 10th year, examines overall customer satisfaction among small commercial insurance customers with 50 or fewer employees. Overall satisfaction is comprised of five factors (in alphabetical order): billing and payment; claims; interaction; policy offerings; and price. The study was fielded from March through June 2022.
For more information about the J.D. Power U.S. Small Commercial Insurance Study, visit https://www.jdpower.com/business/insurance/us-small-commercial-insurance-satisfaction-study.
See the online press release at http://www.jdpower.com/pr-id/2022105.
About J.D. Power
J.D. Power is a global leader in consumer insights, advisory services and data and analytics. A pioneer in the use of big data, artificial intelligence (AI) and algorithmic modeling capabilities to understand consumer behavior, J.D. Power has been delivering incisive industry intelligence on customer interactions with brands and products for more than 50 years. The world's leading businesses across major industries rely on J.D. Power to guide their customer-facing strategies.
J.D. Power has offices in North America, Europe and Asia Pacific. To learn more about the company's business offerings, visit JDPower.com/business. The J.D. Power auto shopping tool can be found at JDPower.com.
About J.D. Power and Advertising/Promotional Rules: www.jdpower.com/business/about-us/press-release-info
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220823005377/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.