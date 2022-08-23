Ansa Biotechnologies Expands Leadership Team with Appointment of Jeremiah Hanes, Ph.D. as Senior Vice President of R&D

Ansa Biotechnologies, today announced the appointment of Jeremiah Hanes, Ph.D., as Senior Vice President (SVP) of Research & Development (R&D). He joins Ansa's Senior Executive Team and will be responsible for the advancement of all research and development activities.

"Jeremiah is a proven leader in the biotechnology industry who was instrumental in the development of ‘long-read' sequencing technologies that have had a profound impact on genomics, diagnostics, and our understanding of the natural world," said Daniel Lin-Arlow, CEO & Co-Founder. "His broad expertise and leadership abilities in guiding cross-disciplinary teams will be invaluable as we advance our ‘long-write' synthesis technology that will power our fast and reliable DNA synthesis service."

Dr. Hanes joins Ansa from PacBio, a leading developer of highly accurate and comprehensive DNA sequencing technologies, where he was most recently Vice President of Reagents R&D. During his more than 13-year tenure at PacBio, he and his teams contributed meaningfully to nearly every new product. Dr. Hanes holds a B.Sc. degree in Biochemistry from The University of Nebraska-Lincoln, a Ph.D. from The University of Texas-Austin and completed his postdoctoral research in Chemical Biology at Cornell University. Dr. Hanes is an inventor on 32 US issued patents and has 28 peer-reviewed scientific publications.

"I am deeply grateful and honored to have the opportunity to lead this creative and talented growing team of scientists and engineers," Hanes said. "I look forward to helping advance Ansa's on-going transformation as we progress toward offering industry-leading products that will have a positive impact on society."

About Ansa Biotechnologies

Ansa Biotechnologies is building a fast and reliable DNA synthesis service to accelerate synthetic biology research. Our core technology is a novel DNA synthesis method based on enzymes that is faster, cleaner, and more accurate than existing methods. For more information, visit ansabio.com or follow on Twitter and LinkedIn.

For partnering inquiries or information about Ansa's early access program, email DNA@ansabio.com.

