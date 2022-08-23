LimFlow Appoints Jenny Gaffney as Vice President, Health Economics and Reimbursement

LimFlow SA, a pioneer in the development of minimally-invasive technology for the treatment of chronic limb-threatening ischemia (CLTI), a severe form of peripheral artery disease (PAD), today announced the appointment of Jenny Gaffney as Vice President, Health Economics and Reimbursement. Ms. Gaffney brings to LimFlow over 15 years of rich experience designing and executing global reimbursement strategies for medtech innovations that accelerated patient access to critical therapies.

Prior to joining LimFlow, she worked with Medtronic for more than seven years, most recently as the global lead for reimbursement and health economics for the coronary and renal denervation division. In this role, she led a team that gained and maintained public and private coverage, coding, and payment in the U.S. and other key geographies for novel devices. She also provided counsel on evidence programs and conducted analyses to demonstrate the economic value of therapies. Prior to Medtronic, she served as a healthcare policy and reimbursement consultant at Avalere Health, a premier Washington, DC-based firm. She earned an A.B. in government, economics and health policy from Harvard University, and holds an executive master's degree in health management and policy from the University of Michigan School of Public Health.

"We look forward to benefitting from Jenny's deep understanding of global reimbursement and experiences gained from working with some of the world's largest medtech companies," said LimFlow CEO Dan Rose. "Her direct experience influencing reimbursement for novel renal denervation technology and other important cardiovascular technologies will be extraordinarily valuable in the next year and beyond as we move closer to commercialization of our innovative LimFlow System to help patients suffering from CLTI."

"I am excited to join LimFlow at this critical time, as the company completes its pivotal study and ramps up to make this life-saving therapy accessible to more patients," said Ms. Gaffney.

About Chronic Limb-Threatening Ischemia (CLTI)

CLTI is the most severe form of PAD and often occurs in patients suffering from coronary artery disease, diabetes, obesity, high cholesterol and/or high blood pressure. Patients with CLTI often experience profound, chronic pain and develop festering wounds or infections that lead to major limb amputation, an event closely associated with increased mortality and reduced quality of life. To relieve the symptoms of CLTI, patients today are treated primarily with angioplasty or open bypass surgery. In many late-stage patients, however, neither option is feasible due to extensive disease in the target arteries or other anatomical constraints.

About LimFlow and the LimFlow System

LimFlow is a private, venture-backed medical device company transforming the treatment of CLTI, a growing clinical need in the face of the prevalence of diabetes, heart disease, kidney disease and an aging population.

When all other therapeutic options have been exhausted and a CLTI patient is facing major amputation, the minimally-invasive LimFlow system is designed to bypass blocked arteries in the leg and deliver oxygenated blood back into the foot via the veins. For many patients, restoring perfusion in the lower limbs resolves chronic pain, improves quality of life, enables wound healing, and prevents major amputation.

Click here to view a video of how the LimFlow System for deep vein arterialization works.

For more information, visit www.limflow.com.

CAUTION: The LimFlow technology is approved for investigational use only in the United States. The LimFlow System received the CE Mark and is currently available commercially in Europe. The LimFlow System has not been approved for sale in the USA, Canada, or Japan.

