Medallia Acquires Mindful, the Global Leader in Contact Center Callback Technology

Medallia, Inc., the global leader in customer and employee experience, today announced it has closed its acquisition of Mindful.

Mindful, formerly known as VHT, is a cloud-based contact center callback technology empowering leading organizations across hundreds of Fortune 500 companies to more efficiently provide consistent callback experiences.

By automating intelligent callbacks, contact centers can use their staff much more efficiently, shifting call volumes to the most efficient times, routing calls to the most effective queues, and making these connections without wasting either customers' or agents' time. Annually, Mindful eliminates over 4 billion minutes of hold time and frustration for customers all across the globe.

"As the number one enterprise experience platform, we are focused on turning feedback and insight into impactful action for our customers," said Leslie Stretch, CEO, Medallia. "The contact center can make or break a customer's experience, but as hold times have continued to increase, so have customer frustration and agent attrition. With Mindful, Medallia can give brands the ability to create more seamless and personalized experiences across every channel. We can increase the quality and volume of customer interactions. Most importantly we can help enterprises focus on the right way to talk to the right customers at the right time."

Medallia's industry-leading journey orchestration capabilities plus Mindful will enable organizations to automatically identify and transfer only the highest-value customers to the contact center — using their team's time wisely. For example:

Automatically place high-value customers in the contact center callback queue for a supervisor based on experience signals captured through speech analytics.

Detect a customer who is late in their buying journey but struggling with a website and take action by offering to schedule a callback at a mutually convenient time to complete the transaction over the phone.

Medallia and Mindful have worked closely since 2021, successfully collaborating with many shared customers. A seamless callback experience removes lengthy and frustrating wait times from the customer journey, reducing friction for customers and improving the employee experience for contact center agents who connect with happier customers.

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

