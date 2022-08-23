Satellogic to Participate in World Satellite Business Week and The International Astronautical Congress 2022 in September

Satellogic Inc. SATL, a leader in sub-meter resolution Earth Observation ("EO") data collection, announced today it will participate in World Satellite Business Week to be held September 12 – 16 and The International Astronautical Congress 2022 to be held September 18 – 22, both taking place in Paris, France.
"World Satellite Business Week and The International Astronautical Congress are two of the leading conferences in the space industry and we look forward to participating in both events," stated Matt Tirman, Chief Commercial Officer at Satellogic. "We will be sharing more about Satellogic's mission to democratize Earth Observation data and the swift expansion of our constellation in order to meet our goal of remapping the entire surface of the Earth daily in high resolution."
World Satellite Business Week – 25th Anniversary
Date: September 12 – 16, 2022
Location: Paris, France
Venue: The Westin Paris – Vendôme
Emiliano Kargieman, CEO and Co-Founder of Satellogic, will participate in a fireside chat during the Summit on Earth Observation Business, Thursday, September 15 at 11:15 am CEST in the Concorde Room.
For more information on World Satellite Business Week, please visit the conference website here.
73rd International Astronautical Congress
Date: September 18 – 22, 2022
Location: Paris, France
Venue: Paris Convention Centre
Satellogic will be exhibiting at the IEEC Pavilion #I6.
For more information on The International Astronautical Congress, please visit the conference website here.
About Satellogic
Founded in 2010 by Emiliano Kargieman and Gerardo Richarte, Satellogic SATL is the first vertically integrated geospatial company, driving real outcomes with planetary-scale insights. Satellogic is creating and continuously enhancing the first scalable, fully automated EO platform with the ability to remap the entire planet at both high-frequency and high-resolution, providing accessible and affordable solutions for customers.
Satellogic's mission is to democratize access to geospatial data through its information platform of high-resolution images and analytics to help solve the world's most pressing problems including climate change, energy supply, and food security. Using its patented Earth imaging technology, Satellogic unlocks the power of EO to deliver high-quality, planetary insights at the lowest cost in the industry.
With more than a decade of experience in space, Satellogic has proven technology and a strong track record of delivering satellites to orbit and high-resolution data to customers at the right price point.
To learn more, please visit: http://www.satellogic.com.
