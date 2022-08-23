Syxsense Enterprise Recognized as the Best Endpoint Security Solution in 2022 Tech Ascension Awards

Syxsense, a global leader in Unified Security and Endpoint Management solutions, today announced that Syxsense Enterprise has been recognized as the Best Endpoint Security Solution in the 2022 Tech Ascension Awards. The awards recognize B2B and B2C companies and leaders that drive cutting edge, innovative technologies that solve critical challenges in the market.

Launched earlier this year, Syxsense Enterprise is the world's first Unified Security and Endpoint Management (USEM) solution that delivers real-time vulnerability monitoring and facilitated remediation for every endpoint across an organization's entire environment. It combines Syxsense Secure, Syxsense Manage, Mobile Device Manager, and newly released Zero Trust to deliver a completely unified platform that scans and manages all endpoints, resolves problems in real-time, and reduces the risks associated with system misconfigurations. This enables organizations to better predict, identify, and remediate endpoint vulnerabilities.

Tech Ascension recognized Syxsense Enterprise for addressing the three key elements of endpoint security – vulnerabilities, patch, and compliance. By layering on a powerful workflow automation tool called Syxsense Cortex™, the platform remediates and eliminates endpoint security weaknesses – all through a single cloud-based, drag-and-drop management interface, with hundreds of prebuilt workflows. This includes the ability to identify software vulnerabilities in both OS and 3rd party applications, misconfigurations from open ports, disabled firewalls, ineffective user account policies and more.

"As the market shifts to a hybrid workforce, the number of endpoints is growing exponentially, with corporate network-connected mobile endpoints rising," said Ashley Leonard, CEO of Syxsense. "The need to manage and secure an increasing number of endpoints, including desktops, servers, virtual devices, mobile phones and other devices, is becoming more and more apparent as complex, sophisticated threats continue to grow. We are thrilled to be recognized by Tech Ascension for our work in endpoint security and look forward to continually evolving our product to keep up with the ever-changing security landscape."

The Tech Ascension Awards recognized the very best innovations in cybersecurity. The Tech Ascension awards judged cybersecurity applicants based on technology innovation, market research, and competitive differentiators. The class-leading vendors that received recognition from these awards showcased technology that solves critical industry challenges and produces invaluable business outcomes for their customers.

"Organizations are now tasked with navigating the extreme security challenges of new remote and hybrid work environments while combatting a surge in emerging advanced threats," said David Campbell, CEO, Tech Ascension Awards. "These recognized security industry leaders are producing innovative technology and services to drive cyber forward in a truly evolving digital environment."

The key features of Syxsense Enterprise include:

Vulnerability Scanning – Prevent cyberattacks by identifying scanning authorization issues, security implementation problems, and antivirus status.

Patch Everything – Automatically deploy OS and third-party patches to remediate all endpoint vulnerabilities inside the network and on roaming devices outside the network.

Prove Compliance and Device Health – Document patching with reporting for risk assessments, vulnerable devices, task summaries and more. And scan and prioritize patching relative to risk exposure.

Quarantine Devices – Block communication for an infected device, isolate endpoints, and kill malicious processes before they impact the network.

Control All Mobile Devices – Oversee devices remotely, silently push OTA configurations, applications, and policies from iOS to Android to Windows and more.

Collaborate with Ease – IT and security teams can now collaborate in a single console to identify and close endpoint attack vectors quickly.

Newly introduced Zero Trust, the industry's first end-to-end Zero Trust solution, allowing granular access to corporate assets based on device security posture.

For more details on Syxsense Enterprise or to schedule a demo, visit: https://www.syxsense.com/gc-demo-syxsense.

About Syxsense

Syxsense is a leading provider of innovative, intuitive endpoint security and management technology that combines the power of artificial intelligence with industry expertise to help customers predict and remove security threats across all devices including mobile. Syxsense is the first Unified Security and Endpoint Management platform that centralizes the three key elements of endpoint security management (vulnerabilities, patch and compliance) and layers on a powerful workflow automation tool called Syxsense Cortex™, all through a single cloud-based platform, enabling greater efficiency and collaboration between teams. The always-on technology performs in real-time so businesses can operate free of disruption from security breaches that cripple productivity and expose them to financial risk and reputational harm. For more information, visit www.syxsense.com.

About the Tech Ascension Awards

The Tech Ascension Awards elevate companies that possess cutting-edge, innovative technology that solve critical challenges in their respective markets. Tech Ascension winners rise above the crowded consumer and enterprise technology industries and receive validation from an independent organization. Applicants are judged based on technology innovation and uniqueness, market research (analyst reports, media coverage, customer case studies), hard performance stats, and competitive differentiators. The awards recognize leaders in cybersecurity, DevOps, big data and consumer technology. For information about the Tech Ascension Awards, please visit www.techascensionawards.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220823005179/en/