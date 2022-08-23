RingCentral® Selected by Big Ass Fans® to Empower its Hybrid Workforce with a Highly Collaborative Communications Solution

Big Ass Fans®, one of the world's largest independent fan manufacturers, enables their employees to collaborate and work from anywhere more effectively with RingCentral, Inc. RNG, a leading provider of global enterprise cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center solutions. With RingCentral MVP™ (Message, Video, Phone™), Big Ass Fans will provide its 650 global employees with a modern and reliable communication platform that enhances mobility and runs effectively during periods of peak demand.

Efficient and reliable communications are vital to a manufacturer scaling to meet increased customer demand. The Lexington, Ky., company will replace a range of varying communications platforms, PBX systems, and vendors – running a limited group of applications that were constraining employee mobility. The cloud-based RingCentral solution will enable Big Ass Fans to improve business continuity and achieve significant cost savings with a robust and integrated set of collaborative features that will deliver a more productive user experience for hybrid, global, or office-based workers.

"When it's super hot outside, everyone knows what a relief it is to feel the airflow from a fan and cool off," said Justin Frederick, director of IT at Big Ass Fans. "That's how it felt to migrate from a legacy on-premises system to RingCentral. It's a relief to finally have a provider who offers the comfort of cloud-based communications and a collaborative experience."

Big Ass Fans Deploys a Unified Global Communications Platform

In addition, RingCentral's integrated message, video, and phone (MVP®) solution will help enable Big Ass Fans to provide outstanding products and services to its diversified mix of customers in commercial, industrial, and residential markets. RingCentral's open platform with robust APIs will empower Big Ass Fans to achieve greater business flexibility and deeper collaboration between its globally distributed workers. Integrations with RingCentral APIs will also elevate team productivity and provide additional operational benefits by integrating MVP capabilities with the company's Salesforce, Power BI, and Google Suite applications.

"At Big Ass Fans, we're known for designing world-class fans with industry-leading airflow for residential, commercial, and industrial uses," said Big Ass Fans' Frederick. "We chose a user-friendly RingCentral solution that will simplify our communications and scale to meet our global needs while giving us mobile capabilities so our teams can work from anywhere. The RingCentral mobile app unlocks a new potential for us and something we never had with our previous providers."

"Big Ass Fans is a global leader meeting the demands for better indoor air quality solutions," ​​said Carson Hostetter, chief revenue officer of RingCentral. "Big Ass Fans achieved its world-class market leadership by focusing on attention to design and details — qualities that helped separate RingCentral solutions from the rest of the communications pack. We are thrilled to partner with Big Ass Fans as they turbocharge their employee and customer experiences with collaborative communications and achieve even greater success in the years to come."

About Big Ass Fans

At Big Ass Fans, we're driven by our mission to create safer, healthier, more productive environments worldwide. What started as a big idea in airflow became a revolution and is now best practice for designers, managers, and business owners across every imaginable industry and application. Today, our products are proudly spinning and serving more than 80 percent of the Fortune 500 in 175 countries. From factories to homes and everywhere in between, Big Ass Fans delivers comfort, style, and energy savings to make life more enjoyable. With more than 230 awards, 350 patents, an experiment on the International Space Station, and even some Twitter love from Elon Musk to our name, we go big every day. Ready to innovate and pioneer the future of comfort with us?

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc. RNG is a leading provider of business cloud communications and contact center solutions based on its powerful Message Video Phone (MVP®) global platform. More flexible and cost effective than legacy on-premises PBX and video conferencing systems that it replaces, RingCentral empowers modern mobile and distributed workforces to communicate, collaborate, and connect via any mode, any device, and any location. RingCentral offers three key products in its portfolio including RingCentral MVP™, a Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) platform including team messaging, video meetings, and cloud phone system; RingCentral Video®, the company's video meetings solution with team messaging that enables Smart Video Meetings; and RingCentral cloud Contact Center solutions. RingCentral's open platform integrates with leading third-party business applications and enables customers to easily customize business workflows. RingCentral is headquartered in Belmont, California, and has offices around the world.

