Concentric AI Grows Leadership Team to Meet Accelerating Demand for Data Security Posture Management Solutions

Former Fidelis Cybersecurity Sales Executive Daniel Emanuele Named Company's First Senior Vice President of Sales

Concentric AI, a leading vendor of intelligent AI-based solutions for autonomous data security posture management, today announced it has named former Fidelis Cybersecurity sales executive Daniel Emanuele as its first Senior Vice President of Sales. Emanuele will lead the company's expanding sales team by focusing on revenue and market expansion to meet rapidly increasing demand for Concentric AI's data security posture management solutions.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220823005185/en/

Concentric AI named former Fidelis Cybersecurity sales executive Daniel Emanuele as its first Senior Vice President of Sales. (Photo: Business Wire)

"Concentric AI continues to transform the data security market, which made my decision to join easy," said Emanuele. "The entire team – from the executives to our engineers – demonstrates a relentless commitment to customer success. I share that passion, and I'm excited to leverage my background and expertise to shape a culture that will serve our customers while growing Concentric AI into the data security market leader."

Emanuele is a seasoned 15-year sales leader with a primary focus on building relationships, leading sales teams with transparency, and solving customer problems in the data security software industry. His experience spans identity and access management (IAM), cyber range training solutions, advanced threat hunting, data loss prevention, and ten years in data access governance. Prior to joining Concentric AI, Emanuele spent three years with Fidelis Cybersecurity, where he led the North American and LATAM sales organization with consistent growth and success. He also served for three years providing cyber warriors with the hands-on cyber range training they need to stay effective in an ever-changing threat landscape. Prior to that, he spent ten years leading the North American Sales team at Stealthbits and building out the North Central U.S. territory for Varonis. He holds a bachelor's degree in Business from Wagner College in New York.

"We are excited to welcome Dan to Concentric AI, where his background, expertise, and years of successful sales in the data security sector will accelerate our success," said Karthik Krishnan, Founder and CEO of Concentric AI. "Demand is increasing for our data security posture management solutions as organizations struggle to protect their data and sensitive information. We look forward to leveraging Dan's experience and industry contacts as Concentric AI enters a challenging new growth phase."

Concentric AI secures data-centric work using AI to protect business-critical information hidden in the millions of files and databases used by today's distributed workforce. The company's unique deep learning solution autonomously and accurately finds sensitive content, assesses risk, and remediates security issues, allowing organizations across industries to meet their data security needs for the first time.

Concentric AI's Semantic Intelligence™ automates unstructured and structured data security using deep learning to categorize data, uncover business criticality and reduce risk. Its Risk Distance™ analysis technology uses the baseline security practices observed for each data category to spot security anomalies in individual files. It compares documents of the same type to identify risk from oversharing, third-party access, wrong location, or misclassification. Organizations benefit from the expertise of content owners without intrusive classification mandates, with no rules, regex, or policy maintenance needed.

About Concentric AI

With Concentric AI, organizations can finally address their unmet data security needs by discovering and protecting business-critical content. Concentric AI protects intellectual property, financial documents, PII/PCI content, customer data, business confidential data and more, across on-premises and cloud-based data stores, as well as messaging and communication applications. The Concentric AI Semantic Intelligence™ Data Security Posture Management solution uses deep learning and Risk Distance™ analysis to accurately categorize data, assess risk, and remediate security issues – without relying on upfront rules or complex configuration. Concentric AI is venture-backed by leading Silicon Valley VCs and is headquartered in San Jose, Calif. For more information, see https://www.concentric.ai.

Concentric AI, Semantic Intelligence™, and Risk Distance™ are or may be registered trademarks of Concentric AI, Inc. All other marks and names mentioned herein may be trademarks of their respective companies.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220823005185/en/