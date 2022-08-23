Keysight Technologies to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Keysight Technologies, Inc. KEYS, a leading technology company that delivers advanced design and validation solutions to help accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world, announced today that members of its management team will participate in the following investor conferences.
Jefferies 2022 Semiconductor, IT Hardware & Communications Infrastructure Summit
Participants: Mark Wallace, SVP, Global Sales
Chicago, IL
Tuesday, August 30, 2022
Deutsche Bank 2022 Technology Conference
Presenters: Satish Dhanasekaran, CEO; Neil Dougherty, CFO
Las Vegas, NV
Wednesday, August 31, 2022
11:15 a.m. PT / 2:15 p.m. ET
Citi 2022 Global Technology Conference
Presenter: Neil Dougherty, CFO
New York, NY
Wednesday, September 7, 2022
1:45 p.m. PT / 4:45 p.m. ET
Goldman Sachs 2022 Communacopia + Technology Conference
Presenters: Satish Dhanasekaran, CEO; Neil Dougherty, CFO
San Francisco, CA
Tuesday, September 13, 2022
11:30 a.m. PT / 2:30 p.m. ET
A live audio webcast will be available the day of each event and archived at investor.keysight.com, except for the Jefferies Virtual Semiconductor, IT Hardware & Communications Infrastructure Summit.
About Keysight Technologies
Keysight delivers advanced design and validation solutions that help accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world. Keysight's dedication to speed and precision extends to software-driven insights and analytics that bring tomorrow's technology products to market faster across the development lifecycle, in design simulation, prototype validation, automated software testing, manufacturing analysis, and network performance optimization and visibility in enterprise, service provider and cloud environments. Our customers span the worldwide communications and industrial ecosystems, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, semiconductor and general electronics markets. Keysight generated revenues of $4.9B in fiscal year 2021. For more information about Keysight Technologies KEYS, visit us at www.keysight.com.
Additional information about Keysight Technologies is available in the newsroom at https://www.keysight.com/go/news and on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube.
