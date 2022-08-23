LLR Partners Promotes Ryan Goldenberg, Michael Pantilione and Zack Sigal to Partner

Leaders of LLR's FinTech, Software and Healthcare & Education private equity investment practices to continue to help drive growth and create value for lower middle market companies

LLR Partners is pleased to announce the promotions of Ryan Goldenberg, Michael Pantilione and Zack Sigal to Partner. With a combined 30+ years as members of the LLR team, Ryan, Michael and Zack have demonstrated outstanding leadership throughout their investments, portfolio company partnerships and internal commitments to helping drive growth at an individual, team and firmwide level.

"Ryan, Mike and Zack have been leaders at LLR since long before this exciting milestone," said Scott Perricelli, Partner at LLR Partners. "In addition to their exceptional work on investments and with their portfolio companies, all three individuals are standout representatives of LLR's core values. They have been instrumental in elevating our culture of curiosity, mentoring teams with a growth mindset, and demonstrating our commitments to service and inclusion through example. Throughout our 23-year history, LLR has placed a significant emphasis on growing the next generation of talent from within and we are proud to see Ryan, Mike and Zack earn this well-deserved promotion."

Ryan Goldenberg has helped build LLR's fintech and payments investment practice since joining in 2016. His current and former boards include Archer, Celero Commerce, DaySmart, Midigator, ParkHub and PCS Retirement, and he previously worked with eOriginal. Prior to joining LLR, Ryan was a Vice President at Houlihan Lokey in the Private Growth Equity Capital practice. Previously, he served as an Associate at Updata Partners and Kamylon Capital. Ryan began his career at Houlihan Lokey, assisting in the execution of M&A, strategic advisory and valuation engagements.

Since joining LLR more than 15 years ago as part of LLR's first undergraduate summer internship program, Michael Pantilione has partnered with enterprise software and IT services businesses. Michael's current and prior boards include Dizzion, eLocal, Magaya, Relay Network and SparkPost. During his time at LLR, Michael has also worked closely with CollabNet, CoreDial, Fleet One, Logi Analytics, Quintiq, Revitas and Tribridge.

Zack Sigal has been a part of LLR's healthcare and education investment teams since 2011. His current and former board roles include Edlio, IO Education, Kemberton, LEARN Behavioral, MedBridge, Physicians Immediate Care, RealTime, Suvoda and TrueLearn. Zack has also worked closely with benefitexpress, Orbis Education, Relias Learning, SparkPost and Vector Solutions. Prior to joining LLR, Zack worked in investment banking at Bank of America Merrill Lynch.

LLR Partners

LLR Partners is a private equity firm investing in technology and healthcare businesses. We collaborate with our portfolio companies to identify and execute on key growth initiatives and help create long-term value. Founded in 1999 and with more than $5 billion raised across six funds, LLR is a flexible provider of equity capital for growth, recapitalizations and buyouts. Learn more at https://www.llrpartners.com/.

