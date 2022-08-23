StorPool Storage Adds NVMe/TCP, StorPool on AWS, and NFS File Storage

Major evolutionary milestone with new capabilities that future-proof its storage software and increase its potential applications

StorPool Storage announced today the official release of the 20th major version of StorPool Storage - the primary storage platform for large-scale cloud infrastructure running diverse, mission-critical workloads. This is a major milestone in the evolution of StorPool, with the addition of several new capabilities that future-proof the leading storage software and increase its potential applications.

StorPool Storage is designed for workloads that demand extreme reliability and low latency. It enables deploying high-performance, linearly-scalable primary storage systems on commodity hardware to serve large-scale clouds' data storage and data management needs. With StorPool, businesses streamline their IT operations by connecting a single storage system to all their cloud platforms while benefiting from our utterly hands-off approach to storage infrastructure. The StorPool team architects, deploys, tunes, monitors, and maintains each storage system so that end-users experience fast and reliable services while our customers' tech teams dedicate their time to the projects that aim to grow their business.

StorPool Storage v20 offers important new capabilities:

NVMe/TCP Support

StorPool Storage now supports NVMe/TCP (NVMe over Fabrics, TCP transport) - the next-generation block storage protocol that leverages TCP/IP, the most common set of communication protocols extensively used in datacenters with standard Ethernet networking and controllers.

With NVMe/TCP, customers get high-performance, low-latency access to standalone NVMe SSD-based StorPool storage systems, using the standard NVMe/TCP initiators available in VMware vSphere, Linux-based hypervisors, container nodes, and bare-metal hosts.

The StorPool NVMe/TCP implementation is software-only and does not require specialized hardware to deliver the high throughput and fast response times required by modern workloads. NVMe/TCP targets are highly available - in the event of a node failure, StorPool fails over the targets on the failed storage node to a running node in the cluster.

StorPool on AWS

Using StorPool on AWS achieves extremely low latency and high IOPS, delivered to single-instance workloads such as large transactional databases, monolithic SaaS applications, and heavily loaded e-commerce websites. StorPool Storage can now be deployed on sets of three or more i3en.metal instances in AWS. The solution delivers blazing-fast 1.3M+ balanced random read/write IOPS to EC2 r5n and other compatible compute instances (m5n, c6i, r6i, etc.). StorPool frees customers from per-instance storage limitations and can deliver this level of performance to any compatible instance type with sufficient network bandwidth. It achieves these numbers while utilizing less than a fifth of client CPU resources for storage operations, leaving more than 80% for the user application(s) and database(s).

StorPool customers using AWS get the same white-glove service provided to on-premises customers, so they have peace of mind that their application's foundation is running optimally in the cloud. StorPool's expert team designs, deploys, tunes, monitors, and maintains each StorPool storage system on AWS. The complete StorPool Storage solution enables anyone to easily and economically deploy heavy enterprise applications to AWS, which was previously not achievable at the cost/performance ratio offered by StorPool.

You can find more technical details about the StorPool on AWS solution here.

NFS File Storage on StorPool

Last but definitely not least, StorPool is introducing support for running highly available NFS Servers inside StorPool storage clusters for specific use cases. NFS services delivered with StorPool are suitable for throughput-intensive file workloads shared among internal and external end-users (video rendering, video editing, heavily loaded web applications). They can also address moderate-load use cases (configuration files, scripts, images, email hosting) and support cloud platform operations (secondary storage for Apache CloudStack, NFS storage for OpenStack Glance). NFS file storage on StorPool is not suitable for IOPS-intensive file workloads like virtual disks for virtual machines.

Deploying NFS Servers on StorPool storage nodes leverages the ability of StorPool Storage to run hyper-converged with other workloads and the low resource consumption of StorPool software components. Running in virtual machines backed by StorPool volumes and managed by the StorPool operations team, NFS Servers can have multiple file shares. The cumulative provisioned storage of all shares exposed from each NFS Server can be up to 50 TB. StorPool ensures the high availability of each NFS service with the proven resilience of the StorPool block storage layer - NFS service data is distributed across all nodes in the cluster, and StorPool maintains data and service integrity in case of hardware failures.

"With each iteration of StorPool Storage, we build more ways for users to maximize the value and productivity of their data," said Boyan Ivanov, CEO of StorPool Storage. "These upgrades offer substantial advantages to customers dealing with large data volumes and high-performance applications, especially in complex hybrid and multi-cloud environments."

"High performance access to data is essential wherever applications live," said Scott Sinclair, ESG Practice Director." Adding NVMe/TCP support, StorPool on AWS and NFS file storage to an already robust storage platform enables StorPool to better help their customers achieve a high level of productivity with their primary workloads."

StorPool storage systems are ideal for storing and managing data of demanding primary workloads such as databases, web servers, virtual desktops, real-time analytics solutions, and other mission-critical software. In addition to the new capabilities, in 2022 alone, StorPool has added or improved many features for data protection, availability, and integration with popular cloud infrastructure tools.

You can find more technical details about StorPool v20 here.

About StorPool Storage

StorPool Storage is a primary storage platform designed for large-scale cloud infrastructure. It is the easiest way to convert sets of standard servers into primary storage systems. The StorPool team has experience working with various clients – Managed Service Providers, Hosting Service Providers, Cloud Service Providers, enterprises, and SaaS vendors. StorPool Storage comes as a software, plus a fully managed service that transforms standard hardware into fast, highly available and scalable storage systems. For more information, visit http://www.storpool.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220823005057/en/