Secure Code Warrior Spotlights the Importance of Developer Security Skills with 2nd Annual Devlympics Competition

The global secure coding competition to be held during Cybersecurity Awareness Month

Secure Code Warrior, the global, developer-driven security leader, today announced that it will host its second annual Devlympics secure coding competition October 19-20. The competition will give developers around the world the opportunity to test their skills against vulnerabilities in code and put their secure coding skills to work. The winner will be crowned, "The Ultimate Warrior" and receive a cash prize.

Building a strong organizational culture focused on cybersecurity has never been more important in today's society where vulnerable code in software remains quite pervasive. Secure Code Warrior is leading the way to help cultivate that culture by exciting and upskilling developers through friendly competition. In the last year alone, the company has hosted over 800 tournaments attended by more than 18,000 participants.

"Last year's inaugural Devlympics saw nearly 2,000 developers participate around the globe, and the impressive turnout further demonstrated why the developer community desires more inclusive, friendly forums like ours to engage and compete with one another to sharpen their skills," said Pieter Danhieux, CEO and Co-Founder, Secure Code Warrior. "We're proud to serve as that go-to tournament destination and look forward to continuing to make this the most sought after, security skills competition for years to come."

Devlympics 2022 builds on the great successes experienced during last year's inaugural event by doubling its duration (24 straight hours) and offering a wider variety of challenges. The competition is free-to-enter, and will feature two interactive arenas and 11 individual tournaments covering 45 languages. Participants will compete in hands-on challenges at varying degrees of difficulty to earn points against the clock as they climb the leaderboard.

The marquee tournament will run on Secure Code Warrior's flagship Learning Platform, allowing organizations and professionals to build their understanding of preventative secure coding techniques through an interactive, competitive tournament. In addition, developers can now access Secure Code Warrior's recently launched Secure Code Coach, the new go-to community microsite to build security skills and awareness. With a range of handy secure coding guidelines, hands-on missions, and videos, Secure Code Coach offers the latest best practices to ensure developers are equipped with all they need to ship secure code at speed.

Visit https://www.securecodewarrior.com/devlympics to learn more about Devlympics 2022.

About Secure Code Warrior

Secure Code Warrior builds a culture of security-driven developers by giving them the skills to code securely. Our flagship Learning Platform delivers relevant skills-based pathways, hands-on missions, and contextual tools for developers to rapidly learn, build, and apply their skills to write secure code at speed. Established in 2015, Secure Code Warrior has become a critical component for over 450 enterprises including leading financial services, retail, and global technology companies across the world. Visit: www.securecodewarrior.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220816005057/en/