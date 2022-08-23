Strive's Flagship U.S. Energy Fund DRLL Exceeds $230 Million in AUM and $320 Million in Traded Volume Within 2 Weeks of Launch

DRLL is officially trading on 25 brokerage platforms.

Strive aims to unlock the potential of the U.S. energy sector by mandating companies to focus on excellence over all other agendas.

Strive Asset Management announced that its first exchange-traded fund (ETF), the U.S. Energy ETF DRLL, has exceeded $238 million in assets under management2 and over $320 million in traded volume in its first two full weeks of launch, continuing to represent the largest non-seeded3 ETF launch in 2022. DRLL is a passively managed U.S. energy index fund that delivers a new "post-ESG" shareholder mandate to U.S. energy companies through shareholder engagement and proxy voting.

Strive also announced that DRLL is now officially available on 25 different brokerage platforms, including recent additions such as Stifel, Raymond James, and Oppenheimer, along with Fidelity, Schwab, E-Trade, and others.

"Everyday citizens are delivering a powerful message to American energy companies: It's time to drill, frack, and do whatever else is necessary to succeed without apologizing for it," said Vivek Ramaswamy, executive chairman of Strive Asset Management. "We hope to unlock the potential of the U.S. energy sector by mandating U.S. energy companies to focus exclusively on excellence over social agendas imposed by ESG-linked asset managers."

Jeff Nye, head of distribution and wealth management at Strive, added, "Broker-dealers told us they added DRLL to their platform because financial professionals and individual investors alike demanded it. Our mission is to represent the everyday citizen, and it's gratifying to hear that our message is resonating with them."

Over its first two weeks, DRLL's average trade size was $4,137 per trade, compared to an average trade size of $364,000 for other 2022 ETF launches that have generated over $200 million in assets under management in their first two weeks. Strive has also received over 211,000 visits to its websites since DRLL launched on August 9, 2022.

About DRLL

The Strive U.S. Energy ETF (DRLL) seeks to track the total return performance, before fees and expenses, of a subset of the Solactive GBS United States 1000 Index (the "Index") composed of U.S.-listed equities in the energy sector. The Solactive index exhibits 99.7% historical correlation4 with BlackRock's U.S. Energy Index. The Index is represented by securities of companies in the energy industry or sector (oil, coal, and natural gas companies, as well as companies that produce renewable or alternative energy such as hydrogen, nuclear, solar, and wind power).

Investors can learn more at www.strivefunds.com.

About Strive Asset Management

Strive is an Ohio-based asset management firm whose mission is to restore the voices of everyday citizens in the American economy by leading companies to focus on excellence over politics. Strive will compete directly with the world's largest asset managers by launching funds that advance Excellence Capitalism in boardrooms across corporate America. The company was co-founded by Vivek Ramaswamy and Anson Frericks in 2022.

Learn more at www.strive.com.

IMPORTANT INFORMATION

Solactive AG ("Solactive") is the licensor of The Solactive United States Energy Regulated Capped Index (the "Index"). The financial instruments that are based on the Index are not sponsored, endorsed, promoted or sold by Solactive in any way and Solactive makes no express or implied representation, guarantee or assurance with regard to: (a) the advisability in investing in the financial instruments; (b) the quality, accuracy and/or completeness of the Index; and/or (c) the results obtained or to be obtained by any person or entity from the use of the Index. Solactive reserves the right to change the methods of calculation or publication with respect to the Index. Solactive shall not be liable for any damages suffered or incurred as a result of the use (or inability to use) of the Index.

Solactive United States Energy Regulated Capped Index (the "Index"), which measures the performance of the energy sector of the U.S. equity market as defined by Solactive AG (the "Index Provider" or "Solactive"). The Index includes large, and mid capitalization companies. The Index is a subset of a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index of equity securities comprising the 1,000 largest companies from the US stock market.

Investors should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses carefully before investing. For a prospectus or summary prospectus with this and other information about the Fund, please call 872-270-5406 or visit our website at www.strivefunds.com. Read the prospectus or summary prospectus carefully before investing.

Investments involve risk. Principal loss is possible. Energy Sector Risk. The market value of securities in the energy sector may decline for many reasons, including, among others, changes in energy prices, energy supply and demand, government regulations and energy conservation efforts. Non-Diversification Risk. Because the Fund is non-diversified, it may be more sensitive to economic, business, political or other changes affecting individual issuers or investments than a diversified fund, which may result in greater fluctuation in the value of the Fund's Shares and greater risk of loss. Index Calculation Risk. The Index relies on various sources of information to assess the criteria of issuers included in the Index, including fundamental information that may be based on assumptions and estimates. New Fund Risk. The Fund is a recently organized management investment company with limited operating history. As a result, prospective investors have a limited track record or history on which to base their investment decision.

ESG investing is defined as utilizing environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria as a set of standards for a company's operations that socially conscious investors use to screen potential investments.

Quasar Distributors, LLC.

1 Source: Bloomberg Finance L.P., Strive Asset Management.

2 As of market close on 8/22/22 the official closing price of DRLL came in at $27.13 which increased its AUM to $238.7M with 8.8 million shares created.

3 A seed investment into an ETF is defined by a day where the average trade size was greater than $1,000,000 in the first week of trading. For reference, in July 2022 the average trade size was 57,654 for S&P 500 indexed ETFs (SPY, VOO, and IVV) and $9,893 for Energy Sector ETFs (XLE, VDE, and IYE).

4 Correlation time period: 6/30/22-7/29/22

