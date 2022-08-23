One80 Intermediaries Expands Financial Lines Wholesale Services With the Acquisition of Agentic Insurance, LLC

Agentic Insurance, LLC is a Pennsylvania based wholesale broker specializing in financial lines coverage.

One80 Intermediaries (One80), a specialty insurance broker headquartered in Boston, today announced that it has acquired Agentic Insurance, LLC (Agentic). Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Agentic is a privately owned specialty wholesale operation providing highly consultative brokerage services for professional lines products including Errors and Omissions, Management Liability, Cyber Liability, Media Liability, Allied Healthcare and Environmental. The firm brings over 40 years of business and insurance experience.

"One80 is committed to the financial lines space and to that end, we have now acquired five highly specialized, financial lines specialty firms throughout the United States," said Matthew F. Power, President, One80 Intermediaries. "I have been very impressed with Agentic's level of expertise and consultative approach to wholesale brokering," he continued.

"The One80 network will provide us with additional marketing, operations, and technology related resources, allowing our team to focus on our clients, and continue to enhance our financial lines capabilities," said Michael C. Peck, RPLU, Managing Director, One80 Intermediaries.

"We are excited join the One80 team as it will allow us to offer our broker partners with new lines of coverage and ensure we maintain our entrepreneurial culture," said Gregory M. Quinn, RPLU, CPLP, Managing Director, One80 Intermediaries.

About One80 Intermediaries

One80 Intermediaries is a privately held firm with offices throughout the US and Canada. As a leading insurance wholesaler and program manager, the company offers placement services and binding authority for property & casualty, professional and personal lines, life insurance, and travel/accident and health coverages. One80 specializes in key industry verticals such as medical stop loss, cannabis captives, alternative risk, warranty coverage and lender-based insurance. One80 serves commercial companies, non-profits, public entities, individuals and associations and unions, and has access to all major insurance markets in the US, Canada and UK. One80 has offices in more than 40 locations in the US and Canada. For more information visit www.one80intermediaries.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220823005035/en/