Frazier Life Sciences Adds Senior R&D Leader to Team

Frazier Life Sciences announced the addition of Annette Doherty, Ph.D., OBE, FRSC as a Senior Advisor. She has 35 years of international experience as a chemist and leader of pharmaceutical research and development divisions and has been directly involved in leading the development and launch of over 30 new medicines in a range of therapeutic areas, including respiratory, infectious diseases, oncology and immunology.

Most recently, Dr. Doherty was Senior Vice President, Product Development and Supply at GSK. Prior to GSK, she was Senior Vice President of Pharmaceutical Sciences at the Pfizer Global Research and Development site in Connecticut. Dr. Doherty was formally Senior Vice President, Site and Research leader at the Pfizer Global Research and Development site in Sandwich, Kent, UK. She has lived and worked in the US, France and the UK, leading global teams of up to 2,000 scientists.

Dr. Doherty has considerable experience of serving on Boards of private, public, charity and educational institutions, including the UK Medical Research Council, the Association of the British Pharmaceutical Industry, and charities including LifeArc and the Royal Society of Chemistry. In 2013, she was honoured as a Distinguished Woman in Chemistry/Chemical engineering by the International Union of Pure and Applied Chemistry. She was formerly an Editor-in-Chief of the American Chemistry Society (ACS) publication series called Annual Reports in Medicinal Chemistry for 7 years and was elected chairman of the American Chemical Society, Division of Medicinal Chemistry.

Dr. Doherty received her Ph.D. in Organic Chemistry and her B.Sc. in Chemistry from Imperial College, London, UK. She conducted postdoctoral research at Ohio State University under a NATO fellowship award. Dr. Doherty has published over 100 peer reviewed articles and has been a co-inventor on over 30 patents. In 2009, she was awarded an OBE (Officer of the British Empire) by Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II in recognition of her services to the pharmaceutical sector.

In addition to her role at Frazier, Dr. Doherty is currently a Non-Executive Director at the Cambridge University Hospitals NHS (National Health Service) Foundation Trust. She has also recently been elected as the next President of the Royal Society of Chemistry.

"We are thrilled to have someone of Annette's caliber join our team," said Managing Partner Patrick Heron. "She is a highly successful drug developer with a wealth of experience across multiple therapeutic areas and geographies. We look forward to working with her to continue to develop innovative therapeutics that meet unmet medical needs."

