Sprinklr Receives ISO 27001 Certification for Security Management

Globally recognized ISO/IEC 27001:2013 certification demonstrates Sprinklr's commitment to information security.
Sprinklr CXM, the unified customer experience management (Unified-CXM) platform for modern enterprises, announced today that it has achieved the ISO/IEC 27001:2013 certification for its information security management system. Created by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO), ISO/IEC 27001:2013 is a globally recognized information security standard.
Sprinklr has implemented an Information Security Management System (ISMS) and achieved conformity with the requirements for the production infrastructure, development, operations, administration, security and global delivery of the Sprinklr Platform and its supporting services.
"ISO 27001 certification reinforces our commitment to customers and partners to protect their information in all forms across the Sprinklr Unified-CXM platform," said Sprinklr Chief Information Security Officer, Gerald Beuchelt. "Working with the most iconic brands in the world, this achievement demonstrates our ability to deliver innovative solutions while meeting the security and compliance requirements our customers require."
For more information, the ISO 27001 certification can be viewed on the International Accreditation Forum (IAF) website here.
About the International Organization for Standardization (ISO)
The International Organization for Standardization (ISO) is an independent, non-governmental, international body that develops standards to ensure the quality, safety, and efficiency of products, services, and systems. With 24,375 standards and 167 countries represented, it is a hallmark of excellence and innovation for those who carry its certification.
About Sprinklr
Sprinklr is a leading enterprise software company for all customer-facing functions. With advanced AI, Sprinklr's unified customer experience management (Unified-CXM) platform helps companies deliver human experiences to every customer, every time, across any modern channel. Headquartered in New York City with employees around the world, Sprinklr works with more than 1,000 of the world's most valuable enterprises — global brands like Microsoft, P&G, Samsung and more than 50% of the Fortune 100.
