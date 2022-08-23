FirstSteps for Kids Announces Matt McAlear as CEO and Anne Swinney as COO

FirstSteps for Kids, Inc., an established leading provider of applied behavior analysis (ABA) services for autistic children, today announces new leadership. Dr. Jennifer Harris, Founder and Chairperson welcomes Matt McAlear as Chief Executive Officer and Anne Swinney as Chief Operations Officer for the California-based organization.

Matt McAlear has 25+ years of experience serving children with learning differences in school and community settings and in executive leadership roles in the private sector. His past work includes M&A, organizational development and spearheading organic growth, acquisition integrations, team culture building, and public policy. In addition to serving as CEO, Matt will continue his role as the Executive Director for the California Association for Behavior Analysis (CalABA).

Anne Swinney has more than 25 years of experience as a significant contributor to the innovative growth and success of organizations including healthcare, Internet start-up and multi-billion dollar investment companies. As a change leader in ABA, she founded and sold a multi-state behavioral health company and negotiated the first statewide contract with California's largest health plan, broadly introducing ABA treatment to its members.

"I am thrilled to work closely with Matt and Anne to expand our mission of providing the highest quality ABA Intervention to more children in need," said Dr. Harris. "I have no doubt that Matt's calm, values-driven leadership is a perfect fit for FirstSteps and Anne's operational savvy and her authentic kind-hearted nature will make her an invaluable leader for our team."

About FirstSteps for Kids, Inc.

Committed to providing highest quality, compassionate ABA services to children diagnosed with autism and their families, FirstSteps opened its first location in 2005. FirstSteps provides comprehensive services across settings, including clients' homes, schools, communities, and at FirstSteps Learning Centers. The organization has an excellent reputation for training and ongoing mentorship of clinical staff and highly individualized care. FirstSteps is also recognized for delivering outreach and services to the behavior analytic community, including the development and launch of a graduate program in ABA at the University of Southern California, state and national association leadership, and ongoing research and development led by Dr. Jonathan and Ms. Courtney Tarbox.

