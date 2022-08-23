Wellbeing Subsidiary IRP Health Toronto Location Approved by Veterans Affairs Canada for Its Reactivation Program

IRP Health continues to focus on enriching the lives of its patients and raising the bar for outstanding mental healthcare
Wellbeing Digital Sciences Inc. ("Wellbeing" or the "Company") MEDI KONEF SQ2, an evidence-based mental healthcare company focused on the development and implementation of innovative clinical solutions, including psychedelic medicine and digital therapeutics as supported by clinical research, pleased to announce that its subsidiary, IRP Health Ltd. ("IRP Health" or the "Subsidiary"), has received approval by Veterans Affairs Canada ("VAC") for its multidisciplinary Reactivation-branded therapy program ("Reactivation") at their new clinic in Toronto, Ontario (the "Toronto Clinic").
IRP Health's Toronto Clinic has been approved by VAC to begin offering the Reactivation therapy program. Reactivation is a 12-week, physician-supervised, interdisciplinary pain management program that assists veterans with chronic musculoskeletal injuries and pain. The goals of Reactivation are to decrease distressing symptoms, increase engagement in the community and increase the ability to complete daily tasks. In addition, the program strives to reduce patient disability in both the short and long term, while giving veterans better control and understanding of their pain and health challenges. The therapy program combines psychiatry, psychology, occupational therapy, physiotherapy, kinesiology, and dietetics to provide an interdisciplinary approach and a cutting-edge treatment.
"The approval of the Reactivation program at our Toronto Clinic has the potential to make a difference in the lives of many veterans who are coping with mental and physical illnesses," said Steven Inglefield, CEO of IRP Health and COO of Wellbeing. "By expanding our clinical network and seeking approval of the Reactivation program at additional locations, will increase our ability to meet demand and treat a larger patient base in need," Steven added.
"We are pleased that IRP Health continues to make strides toward improving the lives of veterans and first responders through the Reactivation program. Recognized as being a national network of clinics that works with Canadian veterans, IRP Health continues to focus on enriching the lives of its patients and raising the bar for outstanding mental healthcare," said Najla Guthrie, Chief Executive Officer of Wellbeing.
ABOUT WELLBEING DIGITAL SCIENCES
Wellbeing Digital Sciences Inc. is an evidence-based mental healthcare company focused on the development and implementation of innovative clinical treatment solutions, including psychedelic medicine and digital therapeutics, as supported by clinical research. Its mission is supported by a network of North American clinics that provide forward-thinking therapies and other types of treatment to patients as well as through a contract research organization that offers clinical trials services to clients pursuing drug development. For additional information, please visit wellbeingdigital.co.
ABOUT VETERANS AFFAIRS CANADA
VAC is a government organization for current and former members of the Canadian Armed Forces, Royal Canadian Mounted Police and their family members which strives to provide services and benefits intended to improve the well-being of the veterans and their kin. More information about VAC can be found on its website: https://www.veterans.gc.ca/eng
On behalf of:
Najla Guthrie
Chief Executive Officer
WELLBEING DIGITAL SCIENCES
Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Information:
This news release contains forward-looking statements including but not limited to statements regarding the Company's business, assets or investments, as well other statements that are not historical facts. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are based will occur. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions, known and unknown risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will not occur, which may cause actual performance and results in future periods to differ materially from any estimates or projections of future performance or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These assumptions, risks and uncertainties include, among other things, the state of the economy in general and capital markets in particular, investor interest in the business and prospects of the Company.
The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities law. Additionally, the Company undertakes no obligation to comment on the expectations of, or statements made, by third parties in respect of the matters discussed above.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220823005232/en/
