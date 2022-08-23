Steven Marshall Joins Ryan as Principal in Complex Property Tax Practice

Ryan, a leading global tax services and software provider, announced that Steven Marshall has joined the Firm as Principal of the Complex Property Tax practice and will be based in the Dallas, Texas office.

Marshall has more than 14 years of experience managing teams of tax consultants and administrative staff in the oil and gas department at a property tax consultancy. While there, he handled a large portfolio of clients and value negotiations of roughly $9–$10 billion in mineral value. In addition to managing a significant number of mineral accounts in Texas, he oversaw all Louisiana mineral value negotiations.

"We are excited to welcome Steven Marshall to our ever-growing Complex Property Tax practice," said Ryan President of U.S. Operations Damon Chronis. "In addition to his depth of oil and gas industry expertise, his success in leading teams, client satisfaction, and business development will be indispensable to our oil and gas clients throughout the country."

Marshall holds a business administration degree in finance from East Central University and was the captain of the football team.

About Ryan

Ryan, an award-winning global tax services and software provider, is the largest Firm in the world dedicated exclusively to business taxes. With global headquarters in Dallas, Texas, the Firm provides an integrated suite of federal, state, local, and international tax services on a multijurisdictional basis, including tax recovery, consulting, advocacy, compliance, and technology services. Ryan is a 10-time recipient of the International Service Excellence Award from the Customer Service Institute of America (CSIA) for its commitment to world-class client service. Empowered by the dynamic myRyan work environment, which is widely recognized as the most innovative in the tax services industry, Ryan's multidisciplinary team of more than 3,500 professionals and associates serves over 18,000 clients in more than 60 countries, including many of the world's most prominent Global 5000 companies. More information about Ryan can be found at ryan.com. "Ryan" and "Firm" refer to the global organizational network and may refer to one or more of the member firms of Ryan International, each of which is a separate legal entity.

