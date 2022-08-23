Diabetes Technology Leader and Global Business Executive Doug Lawrence Joins Hygieia as CEO

Hygieia, a digital therapeutics company for insulin therapy, has appointed Doug Lawrence its chief executive officer, responsible for leading operations, development, and global growth of the company and its d-Nav® Insulin Management Program.

Lawrence brings three decades of medical technology leadership to his new role at Hygieia, including significant experience bringing products to market, restructuring and guiding companies through mergers and acquisitions, building global sales teams, raising venture capital, and overseeing operations.

Lawrence is an experienced CEO who previously led three companies including CeQur, a company that makes insulin patch pumps to treat type 2 diabetes. Previously, he led the diabetes business at Becton Dickinson (now Embecta), the world's leading manufacturer of insulin syringes and pen needles.

"Doug has the perfect combination of experience and skill to shepherd Hygieia's expansion in the United States and around the world," said Eran Bashan, Ph.D., Hygieia co-founder and chairman of the board. "Now, with Doug serving as CEO, we will work together to build the nation's leading network of diabetes clinics. The world of healthcare delivery is rapidly changing, and Doug's leadership will allow us to accelerate our go-to-market plan. We are looking forward to partnering with others to simplify insulin therapy and improve outcomes."

Hygieia has recently announced several growth initiatives in the United States and internationally:

The May launch of the d-Nav Clinical Partnership Program, a turnkey opportunity for endocrinologists to provide d-Nav Technology within their practice operations and earn added revenue.

Continued international expansion, including a licensing agreement in June with Israeli health and wellness provider Movement Group, and a renewal of their partnership with the National Health Service in Northern Ireland.

The American Medical Association's approval of two new Category III codes for autonomous insulin dose titration, which can be used for Hygieia's d-Nav® Technology.

"Diabetes is a global epidemic imposing tremendous costs on patients and health systems. Late stage, insulin-dependent diabetes can be incredibly challenging for patients and their medical partners to manage effectively. I'm thrilled to join this talented, passionate team whose proven, FDA-cleared d-Nav Technology is poised to transform the safety and efficacy of insulin therapy and, in many cases, lower the overall cost of diabetes management," said Lawrence.

"Hygieia delivers a scalable, autonomous digital therapy that enables physicians to automatically deliver individualized and daily customized insulin therapy for each of their patients with type 2 diabetes," said Lawrence.

d-Nav Technology is the first FDA-cleared device to autonomously adjust insulin dose recommendations to correspond to a patient's changing insulin needs. Patients get the correct insulin dose at each injection, without the need for physician intervention. Studies have shown that nearly 90 percent of d-Nav patients have improved A1C levels within 90 days*, without increasing the risk for hypoglycemia**.

About Hygieia

Hygieia is the developer of d-Nav®, the first FDA-cleared technology to autonomously adjust insulin doses directly to the patient. d-Nav's AI-powered technology automatically interprets patient data and independently initiates insulin management. The d-Nav Insulin Management Program adds clinical support that helps people with type 2 diabetes adjust their insulin doses according to their body's changing insulin needs. Studies have shown that nearly 90 percent of people using d-Nav report lower A1C in just three months* without increasing the risk for hypoglycemia**. The d-Nav Insulin Management Program has been peer-reviewed with studies published in leading medical journals. Hygieia is headquartered in Livonia, Michigan. Learn more at d-Nav.com.

