ON24 Powers the Next Generation of Webinar Marketing and Digital Engagement with ON24 Elite Explore

ON24 innovations empower marketers to advance their digital engagement strategy with a new way to create and deliver webinars, enhanced reporting and analytics, and deep data integrations

ON24 ONTF today announced the next evolution of its webinar solution, ON24 Elite Explore, to make it even easier for marketers to create engaging, intuitive, and impactful experiences for their audiences. ON24 Elite Explore reimagines the audience webinar experience with the ability to customize and brand touchpoints and deliver interactive and personalized calls-to-action across a sleek and consumer-friendly interface. The company also introduced new features across the ON24 platform, including ON24 Forums, ON24 Intelligence, and ON24 Connect, to increase audience engagement, capture more buyer insights, enhance reporting, and provide advanced data integrations with leading CRM and marketing automation solutions.

"We're continually reimagining the webinar to give customers a solution that exceeds audience expectations, deepens engagement, and delivers the insights businesses needs to drive revenue," said Jayesh Sahasi, executive vice president of products and CTO at ON24. "ON24 Elite Explore provides a modern look and feel with features that drive engagement and capture actionable first-person data for sales and marketing follow-up."

ON24 Elite Explore gives B2B marketers new ways to create and deliver webinar experiences and engage their audiences with the following new features and capabilities:

Redesigned user interface – An enhanced webinar production and design experience with new events, create, overview, and archive pages that make it easier to setup, manage, and search for events.

An enhanced webinar production and design experience with new events, create, overview, and archive pages that make it easier to setup, manage, and search for events. Customized viewing experiences – New layouts allow marketers to customize registration and lobby pages, engagement tools, and virtual backgrounds for presenter and audience consoles.

New layouts allow marketers to customize registration and lobby pages, engagement tools, and virtual backgrounds for presenter and audience consoles. New styling option for engagement tools – Adjust the appearance of engagement tools in the audience console for a cleaner look, increased branding, and more audience interactivity during an event.

Adjust the appearance of engagement tools in the audience console for a cleaner look, increased branding, and more audience interactivity during an event. Enhanced recording and production – Recording tools give presenters the power of a production studio at their fingertips to import media and stitch clips together to create a cohesive recording.

Recording tools give presenters the power of a production studio at their fingertips to import media and stitch clips together to create a cohesive recording. Cookie consent banner – Enable a General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) cookie consent banner to give registrants and attendees the ability to opt-in to cookies and manage their preferences.

ON24 is also introducing additional enhancements across the ON24 platform. In ON24 Forums, users can pin and spotlight presenters and attendees to keep specific speakers on video. New reporting capabilities in ON24 Intelligence enable marketers to view metrics and trends such as the number of registrants and attendees, minutes viewed, and engagement scores in ON24 Forums events, as well as access audience and usage details for different categories, groups, and conversion data in ON24 Engagement Hub. And API enhancements in ON24 Connect integrate ON24 engagement and registration data with CRM/MAP platforms to get deeper insights into customer activity and better inform sales and marketing follow-up.

All innovations in ON24 Elite Explore and across the ON24 platform are available now. To learn more about the new features and capabilities, register for the upcoming product launch webinar at ON24.com/events/product-innovation-august-2022/.

About ON24

ON24 is a leading sales and marketing platform for digital engagement, delivering insights to drive ​revenue growth. ON24 serves more than 2,100 customers worldwide, including 3 of the 5 largest global technology companies, 3 of the 6 largest US banks, 3 of the 5 largest global healthcare companies, and 3 of the 5 largest global industrial manufacturers. Through interactive webinars, virtual events, and personalized content experiences, ON24 provides a system of engagement powered by AI for businesses to scale engagement, conversions, and pipeline to drive revenue growth. The ON24 Platform supports millions of professionals a month who are totaling billions of engagement minutes per year. ON24 is headquartered in San Francisco with global offices in North America, EMEA, and APAC. For more information, visit www.ON24.com.

