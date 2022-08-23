Levine Leichtman Capital Partners Announces New Directors

Monty Ismail and Luc Sandmann Promoted to Director in Investment Management Group; Debra Sherman Joins as Director in Investor Relations Group

Levine Leichtman Capital Partners ("LLCP") announced today that Monty Ismail and Luc Sandmann have been promoted to Director in the firm's Investment Management group, and Debra Sherman has joined the firm as a Director in its Investor Relations group. Mr. Ismail and Mr. Sandmann are based in LLCP's London office and Ms. Sherman is based in the firm's Los Angeles office.

Michael Weinberg, Managing Partner of LLCP, said, "We are very pleased to recognize Monty's and Luc's hard work and leadership roles supporting our European business with their well-deserved promotions. At the same time, we are excited to welcome Deb to our Investor Relations team, which is critical to the long-term growth of our firm. We are confident that our three new Directors will make many important contributions to LLCP in the future."

Mr. Ismail and Mr. Sandmann joined LLCP in 2018 and 2019, respectively. Prior to joining LLCP, Ms. Sherman was a Vice President, Product Management and Investor Relations, Private Equity at Ares Management. Full biographies of Mr. Ismail, Mr. Sandmann and Ms. Sherman can be found at llcp.com/team.

About Levine Leichtman Capital Partners

Levine Leichtman Capital Partners, LLC is a middle-market private equity firm with a 39-year track record of investing across various targeted sectors, including franchising, business and healthcare services, education and engineered products. LLCP utilizes a differentiated Structured Private Equity investment strategy, combining debt and equity capital investments in portfolio companies. This unique structure provides a less dilutive solution for management teams and entrepreneurs, while delivering growth and income with a significantly lower risk profile.

LLCP's global team of dedicated investment professionals is led by nine partners who have worked at LLCP for an average of 19 years. Since inception, LLCP has managed approximately $13.0 billion of institutional capital across 15 investment funds and has invested in over 100 portfolio companies. LLCP currently manages $9.0 billion of assets and has offices in Los Angeles, New York, Chicago, Charlotte, Miami, London, Stockholm, The Hague and Frankfurt.

